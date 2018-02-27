Watermark
Quintenz slams ‘perverse outcomes’ from leverage ratio

Commissioner of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Brian Quintenz, used a speech to the US securitization industry’s annual SFIG Vegas conference to attack the ‘perverse outcomes’ stemming from the supplementary leverage ratio, particularly its treatment of segregated margin.

  • By Owen Sanderson
  • 27 Feb 2018

“That makes margin by definition not just risk-free,” said Quintenz. “It is actually more than risk-free—it is always risk-reducing. Considering it as a risk-enhancing asset is backwards, and to the CFTC is beyond frustrating.” 

The published version of Quintenz’s remarks states: “If the goal of the SLR is ...

