Far East Horizon doubles up with dollars and renminbi

The deal was one of the first ones to be announced after a seven-day Chinese New Year break in the Mainland. Many accounts were still on holiday on Wednesday when the official mandate came out.“Even on Thursday, we had a few investors that were not back ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.