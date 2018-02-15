Kenya bags $14bn book as buyside brushes off volatility

Kenya, rated -/B+/B+, printed a $1bn 7.25% 2028 and a $1bn 8.25% 2048, both at par, with the book evenly split between the two tranches.“There is clearly still good demand for sub-Saharan African sovereign credit,” said one banker on the deal. “For Kenya, investors saw it as ...
