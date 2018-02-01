Watermark
Israel Electric on track with dollar deal

Israel Electric revised pricing downwards on its 10.5 year bond issue on Wednesday as it looks to push out its curve.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 01:00 PM

The issuer opened books on a 144A/Reg S 10.5 year senior secured bond at 187.5bp area over mid-swaps before revising guidance down to 170bp over.

Israel Electric was last in the market in November 2014 with a $1.25bn 5% 2024, which is also IEC’s longest outstanding bond. ...

