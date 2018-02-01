Watermark
Go to Asia edition

InBev shareholder Bevco gets cheers from investors on bond debut

Bevco, the Luxembourg-based investment company that is the third largest shareholder in Anheuser-Busch InBev, made its corporate bond debut on Friday with a benchmark five year deal that won a warm reception from investors.

  • By Nigel Owen
  • 01:15 PM
Bevco, rated BBB-, is owned by the Santo Domingo Group, the Colombian family-owned business with interests in a variety of media companies as well as AB InBev. It started with a majority stake in Bavaria Brewery, which merged with SAB Miller in 2005, leaving the Santo Domingo Group ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 8,711.86 52 5.16%
2 Citi 8,487.37 63 5.03%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 8,459.78 54 5.01%
4 Morgan Stanley 7,843.98 49 4.64%
5 Deutsche Bank 7,380.25 40 4.37%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 3,541.10 17 10.37%
2 UniCredit 2,406.80 10 7.05%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 2,178.79 10 6.38%
4 Deutsche Bank 2,145.34 11 6.28%
5 HSBC 1,936.49 12 5.67%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Morgan Stanley 698.85 3 8.99%
2 Goldman Sachs 583.07 5 7.50%
3 Credit Suisse 577.70 7 7.43%
4 BNP Paribas 556.06 5 7.16%
5 JPMorgan 495.70 5 6.38%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 3,648.57 26 9.33%
2 Citi 3,420.06 25 8.75%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 2,983.25 20 7.63%
4 Credit Suisse 2,524.33 17 6.46%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2,351.53 21 6.01%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 3,235.97 15 8.68%
2 JPMorgan 2,298.96 8 6.17%
3 UniCredit 2,066.75 8 5.54%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 1,919.81 9 5.15%
5 Deutsche Bank 1,886.37 10 5.06%