InBev shareholder Bevco gets cheers from investors on bond debut

Bevco, rated BBB-, is owned by the Santo Domingo Group, the Colombian family-owned business with interests in a variety of media companies as well as AB InBev. It started with a majority stake in Bavaria Brewery, which merged with SAB Miller in 2005, leaving the Santo Domingo Group ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.