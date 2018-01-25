StanChart scoops new Panda licence
Chinese regulators have given Standard Chartered the nod to become a joint lead underwriter on corporate Panda bonds, allowing it to take a senior position on deals that it was previously forced to play a junior role on. StanChart is only the second foreign bank to win the approval.
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access:
subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at:
subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.
{{errorMessage}}
More like this
— {{article.datePublished}}
All news and league table positions for:
Something lighter
Want full access to GlobalCapital?
If you are new to GlobalCapital or you already subscribe to some of our channels you can still easily extend your access.
Take a trial to the entire site or subscribe online to see all our capital markets news, opinion and data sets.
Don't miss out!
Free trial
Read the magazine on your mobile device
Bank Profiles
Latest news by market and league table performance
See full list
GlobalRMB Panda Bonds league table
Rank
Arranger
Share % by Volume
1
Bank of China (BOC)
28.62
2
CITIC Securities
21.06
3
China CITIC Bank Corp
9.72
4
China Merchants Bank Co
9.18
5
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
7.56
Panda Bond Database
Pricing Date
Issuer
Country
Size Rmb (m)
1
25-Jan-18
Sino-Ocean Group Holdings
Hong Kong
3,000
2
18-Jan-18
Shenzhen International Holdings
China
300
3
12-Jan-18
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)
Japan
1,000
4
12-Jan-18
Mizuho Bank
Japan
300
5
10-Jan-18
Daimler
Germany
3,000
Offshore RMB Bond Top Bookrunners
Rank
Bookrunner
Share % by Volume
1
Standard Chartered Bank
52.08
2
CLSA
20.83
2
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)
20.83
4
Credit Agricole
6.25
Latest Offshore RMB Bonds
Pricing Date
Issuer
Country
Size Rmb (m)
1
17-Jan-18
Asian Development Bank (ADB)
Philippines
100
2
17-Jan-18
IL&FS Transportation Networks
India
100
3
10-Jan-18
IL&FS Transportation Networks
India
900
4
08-Jan-18
Westpac
Australia
500
5
30-Nov-17
Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of China (MoF)
China
7,000