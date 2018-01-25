Gold miner Endeavour drills CB market for $300m

Citigroup, Barclays and Société Générale were bookrunners. The deal was run as a joint operation between syndicate desks in London and North America.Endeavour Mining has never issued a convertible bond before, according to Dealogic. It is registered in the Cayman Islands and has been listed in ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.