Hong Kong, New Zealand bourses ink co-operation pact

The two exchanges will promote market development in areas such as foreign investment, derivatives, depository receipts, listed debt, dual listings and exchange traded funds, they said in a statement on Wednesday.HKEX and Wellington-based NZX will also co-operate on green finance and sustainability initiatives, share relevant information, and ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.