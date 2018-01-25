Watermark
Rates worries drive record Eurodollar interest on CME

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group on Wednesday said that it had seen record open interest for Eurodollar futures, at 14.5m contracts, partially attributing the move to hedging for potential Fed rate hikes.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 04:00 PM

The clearing house and exchange operator also reported that it saw 1,987 large open interest holders earlier in January for interest rate futures, also a new record. 

Speaking to GlobalCapital on Thursday, CME’s global head of interest rate products, Agha Mirza, said that the increased popularity in the ...

