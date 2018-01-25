Watermark
Go to Asia edition

EU member states put CCP resolution file in waiting mode

European Union member states in the process of thrashing out legislation on central counterparty clearing house (CCP) resolution procedures have put their negotiations on ice, as the project is contingent on a separate file that is still unresolved.

  • By Jean Comte
  • 25 Jan 2018
Several sources following the talks have told GlobalCapital that in early January the Council of the European Union decided to pause work on the CCP resolution file. The break, which is open-ended, is set to last at least a few months. The extra time is needed for more clarity ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 37,870.84 138 7.70%
2 JPMorgan 33,446.79 126 6.80%
3 Goldman Sachs 31,890.01 64 6.49%
4 Barclays 30,763.44 79 6.26%
5 Deutsche Bank 25,398.64 82 5.17%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,729.50 4 34.37%
2 ING 1,140.87 4 6.84%
2 BNP Paribas 1,140.87 4 6.84%
4 Citi 841.02 3 5.04%
5 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 811.02 2 4.86%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 1,785.39 6 19.85%
2 Credit Suisse 1,301.65 4 14.47%
3 UBS 970.80 3 10.79%
4 BNP Paribas 522.35 4 5.81%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 444.17 3 4.94%