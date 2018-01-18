Watermark
Alloheim launches €600m lev loan for Nordic buyout

On Friday, the German private nursing care group Alloheim Senioren-Residenzen announced a new leveraged loan offering to fund its buyout by Nordic Capital. The deal is the third to be lined up to close in February, as hopes build of a surge of merger and acquisition driven borrowing.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 02:30 PM

Investors are digesting six LBO loan offerings that are set to price in the next seven working days, but the pipeline for February is already revealing more. Expectations of an M&A driven spike of issuance seem to solidify each day as more borrowers emerge.

This week, three ...

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 30,388.71 99 8.63%
2 BNP Paribas 22,463.54 135 6.38%
3 Deutsche Bank 17,970.47 100 5.10%
4 Goldman Sachs 17,954.81 74 5.10%
5 HSBC 16,143.35 101 4.58%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 413.98 4 10.03%
2 BNP Paribas 327.97 2 7.94%
3 JPMorgan 315.65 2 7.65%
3 Goldman Sachs 315.65 2 7.65%
5 Morgan Stanley 300.05 2 7.27%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 1,520.60 13 8.56%
2 Wells Fargo Securities 1,464.08 13 8.24%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,439.21 14 8.10%
4 JPMorgan 1,316.62 12 7.41%
5 Morgan Stanley 1,261.20 10 7.10%