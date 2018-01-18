Alloheim launches €600m lev loan for Nordic buyout

Investors are digesting six LBO loan offerings that are set to price in the next seven working days, but the pipeline for February is already revealing more. Expectations of an M&A driven spike of issuance seem to solidify each day as more borrowers emerge.This week, three ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.