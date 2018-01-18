Watermark
Investec’s UK branch wins big demand for $300m loan despite Steinhoff fall

Investec Bank plc, the South African bank’s UK branch, is expected to sign a loan to refinance a $300m facility signed in 2015.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 03:15 PM

The new three year facility is three times oversubscribed, with 25 banks in the deal. Besides Investec’s relationship banks, some new banks are coming in from north America, Europe and Asia.  

“The deal has gone extremely well,” said Darryn Solomon, global head of financial institutions at Investec ...

