ESMA: CCPs should disclose margin models

The European Securities and Markets Authority on Monday issued a consultation on draft guidelines that would oblige central counterparties to disclose “parameters and information” on the way they calculate margin requirements for trades.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 01:15 PM

The look-back and liquidation periods which help calculate appropriate levels of margin would be disclosed by CCPs under the new rules, to be observed by European national competent authorities. Information on “the approach for any adjustments or add-ons” made to quantitative models would also be provided.

ESMA clarified ...

