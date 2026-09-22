KfW edges towards fully funded with €3bn tap as FMO brings green euro debut
◆ KfW sells another green deal in active year for the label ◆ Less than 2bp NIP paid this time ◆ FMO prices in line with MuniFin, Tennet NL
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