KfW edges towards fully funded with €3bn tap as FMO brings green euro debut

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Supras and agencies

KfW edges towards fully funded with €3bn tap as FMO brings green euro debut

Addison Gong
September 22, 2026 06:33 pm

◆ KfW sells another green deal in active year for the label ◆ Less than 2bp NIP paid this time ◆ FMO prices in line with MuniFin, Tennet NL

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Supras and agenciesSSAEuroGreen and Social BondsKfWFMO
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Addison Gong
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