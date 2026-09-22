French banks grab opportunistic funding across the capital stack as OATs deteriorate

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French banks grab opportunistic funding across the capital stack as OATs deteriorate

Atanas Dinov
September 22, 2026 05:54 pm

Bank issuance ranges from strategic tier one capital to insurance subsidiary funding externalisation and big senior bond offerings

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Topics

FIGRegulatory CapitalSenior DebtSociété GénéraleCrédit AgricoleBFCMBPCEFranceEuroSterlingUS dollar
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Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
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