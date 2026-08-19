Strong HQLA bids lure Lloyds and NAB to chunky dollar covereds
◆ Latest non-eurozone banks to print in dollar ◆ Competitive pricing available versus sterling and euros ◆ Lloyds chooses 'cheaper' three year tenor as NAB goes for a five year
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