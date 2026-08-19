Strong HQLA bids lure Lloyds and NAB to chunky dollar covereds

© 2026 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 161 Farringdon Rd, London EC1R 3AL. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions | Cookies
Covered Bonds

Strong HQLA bids lure Lloyds and NAB to chunky dollar covereds

Atanas Dinov
Frank Jackman
August 19, 2026 06:02 pm

◆ Latest non-eurozone banks to print in dollar ◆ Competitive pricing available versus sterling and euros ◆ Lloyds chooses 'cheaper' three year tenor as NAB goes for a five year

Unlock this article.

The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.

To unlock this article:

Request demo or Login
  • 4,000 annual insights
  • 700+ notes and long-form analyses
  • 4 capital markets databases
  • Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
  • 2 weekly podcasts

Topics

Covered BondsCovered Bond Deal ReviewsFIGUS dollarNational Australia BankLloyds Bank
AD
Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
FJ
Frank Jackman
Corporate Debt Editor
Contact
Gift this article