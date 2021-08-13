DNB Bank
Swedish krona issuance is set to pick up after Region Stockholm jump started the post-summer market this week
BEWiSynbra, a Norwegian packaging company, has contacted bondholders to get permission to refinance €215m of notes early with a new floating rate sustainability-linked bond issuance.
Sparebanken Vest this week paired a visit to its home market for additional tier one (AT1) debt with the early redemption of outstanding paper in the format.
DNB Bank has become the latest European name to tap the Japanese market, ending a seven year absence with a semi-private club deal.
DNB Boligkreditt and Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt (Spabol) issued deals flat to their curves with strong demand this week, while Bawag brought the first Austrian transaction through mid-swaps in almost three years.
DNB Boligkreditt issued a €1bn seven year covered bond at flat to fair value with strong demand on Wednesday, providing encouragement for Sparebank 1 Boligkreddit (Spabol) which mandated leads for a follow-on 10 year Norwegian covered bond.
DNB Boligkreditt took advantage of strong market conditions to mandate leads for its second covered bond of the year on Tuesday.
Cloetta, the Swedish confectionery maker, has refinanced krona and euro bank debt while reducing its bank fees by halving its revolving credit facility.
A handful of borrowers are circling the Nordic markets with an eye to printing after the end of first quarter results. But the looming blackouts have not deterred every type of credit from tapping the market as a range of corporate, covered bond and financial issuers placed paper this week.
Norwegian insurer Gjensidige Forsikring is looking to refinance its outstanding restricted tier one (RT1) note – the first ever sold in the format – with a pair of new subordinated deals.
Intesa Sanpaolo has issued its first senior non-preferred deal, making use of investors' optimism about the new prime minister Mario Draghi to bring this eagerly anticipated transaction to the market. DNB Bank also chose Wednesday for its own debut in the format.
DNB Boligkreditt issued a covered bond on Thursday that became its most oversubscribed covered bond ever, equalling the bank’s biggest ever order book. The deal, secured on green mortgages, was priced through its vanilla curve, clearly demonstrating the demand for covered bonds.