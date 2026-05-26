SSAs and US Treasuries: crossing the final frontier

Bond issuance from supranational and agency issuers is rampant. And not only are volumes high but the bonds are flying too, attracting large order books, being priced with little if any issue premium and then performing in the secondary market.

There has been a notable resurgence in dollar issuance in particular, even as issuers price within a hair's breadth of US Treasury yields. That has set the market alight with chatter once more that an issuer could be about to price a bond through what is commonly held to be the most risk-free asset on the planet. We explain the dynamics at work and identify what deal from which issuer could achieve this milestone.

At the lower end of the credit spectrum, borrowers are making choices between going to the private credit market for funding or the broadly syndicated leveraged loan market. We discuss the choices borrowers face and the implications for the collateralised loan obligation market.

The dollar market hosted a rarity this week: a covered bond from a European bank. As investors look for alternative highly-rated securities in the currency to Treasuries, we investigate whether we will see much more covered bond issuance and what might drive or prevent it.

Finally, we looked into what trade bodies are demanding of the Financial Conduct Authority from its consultation on the structure of UK equity markets. We examine their arguments for a consolidated tape and where trading should be encouraged to take place.