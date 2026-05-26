SSAs and US Treasuries: crossing the final frontier

© 2026 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 161 Farringdon Rd, London EC1R 3AL. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions | Cookies
Podcasts
GlobalCapital Podcast

SSAs and US Treasuries: crossing the final frontier

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayAddison GongThomas HopkinsLuke Jeffs
May 26, 2026 11:48 am

◆ Supranationals and agencies prepare to achieve the previously unthinkable ◆ Leveraged loans versus private credit and their effect on CLOs ◆ A new dawn for dollar covered bonds and UK equity market structure

Seal on the wall of The Department of the Treasury for the United States of America

Bond issuance from supranational and agency issuers is rampant. And not only are volumes high but the bonds are flying too, attracting large order books, being priced with little if any issue premium and then performing in the secondary market.

There has been a notable resurgence in dollar issuance in particular, even as issuers price within a hair's breadth of US Treasury yields. That has set the market alight with chatter once more that an issuer could be about to price a bond through what is commonly held to be the most risk-free asset on the planet. We explain the dynamics at work and identify what deal from which issuer could achieve this milestone.

At the lower end of the credit spectrum, borrowers are making choices between going to the private credit market for funding or the broadly syndicated leveraged loan market. We discuss the choices borrowers face and the implications for the collateralised loan obligation market.

The dollar market hosted a rarity this week: a covered bond from a European bank. As investors look for alternative highly-rated securities in the currency to Treasuries, we investigate whether we will see much more covered bond issuance and what might drive or prevent it.

Finally, we looked into what trade bodies are demanding of the Financial Conduct Authority from its consultation on the structure of UK equity markets. We examine their arguments for a consolidated tape and where trading should be encouraged to take place.

Now read on:

U S Treasury Building Washington D C USA
SSA
SSAs glow in sunshine of demand, pushing spreads ever closer to Treasuries
Addison Gong, May 22, 2026
People Standing on Rocky Shore
CLOs Europe
Credit quality diverges, with CLOs getting better names, private credit the rest
Thomas Hopkins, May 22, 2026
Bawag 2.png
Covered Bond Analysis
Bawag’s first dollar covered bond shines light on niche market
Luke Jeffs, May 21, 2026
UzNIF IPO LSE opening May 2026 from co for use Saida Mirziyoyeva Julia Hoggett.jpg
Market News
Trade bodies to FCA: leave trading alone but give us a great equities tape
Jon Hay, May 22, 2026

Subscribe to GlobalCapital's Podcast

You can listen and subscribe for free on your favourite podcast platform including:

Topics

GlobalCapital PodcastSSACovered BondsSecuritization - CLOsEquityMarket NewsLeveraged LoansLevFinPrivate debt
RS
Ralph Sinclair
Chief Product Officer GlobalCapital
Contact
JH
Jon Hay
AG
Addison Gong
SSA editor GlobalCapital
Contact
TH
Thomas Hopkins
European CLO Reporter
Contact
LJ
Luke Jeffs

Related articles

Gift this article