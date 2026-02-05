NRW.Bank starts 2026 benchmark funding with record dollar deal
◆ Issuer's first benchmark after after active start of year in PPs ◆ Deal attracts big book despite large tightening ◆ Only KfW priced with lower spread to USTs this year
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts