Euro Securitization Awards

  • Euro_securitization_report
    Polls and Awards
    Secondary ABS/RMBS Trading House of the Year — BNP Paribas
    GlobalCapital, June 02, 2021
    Secondary trading of ABS enjoyed a boom in 2020. For trading desks, that required a need to step up and provide liquidity for clients trying to manage portfolios during difficult markets. BNP Paribas did this demonstrating its commitment to the market as it continued to grow its business to match its leading position in the primary securitized products market. For the second year running BNP Paribas is our Secondary ABS/RMBS Trading House of the Year.
  • Euro_securitization_report
    Polls and Awards
    Securitization Equity Investor of the Year – M&G
    GlobalCapital, June 02, 2021
    When a crisis hits, it’s often the equity tranches that feel the brunt but the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 ultimately created opportunities for some investors in the space. M&G, with its strong reputation among counterparties and ability to invest across the full range of assets, overcame the challenges and is our Securitization Equity Investor of the Year.
  • Euro_securitization_report
    Polls and Awards
    Servicer of the Year (NPLs) — Prelios
    GlobalCapital, June 02, 2021
    Regulatory pressure has led to over €70bn of non-performing loan transactions from Italian lenders during the last few years, shaking up the servicing business. Prelios has been at the front of the pack from the start and is our Servicer of the Year, after a 2020 in which it began the industrialisation of unlikely-to-pay servicing, built out the first Italian non-performing exposures digital marketplace, and delivered market-leading financial performance.
  • Euro_securitization_report
    Polls and Awards
    Securitization Trustee of the Year — Citi
    GlobalCapital, June 02, 2021
    From supporting transactions under stress during treacherous market conditions, to helping clients navigate the data and reconciliation challenges of the simple, transparent and standardised (STS) regime, Citi was able to build on strong foundations to deliver for clients in a critical time for the market, making it our Securitization Trustee of the Year.
  • Euro_securitization_report
    Polls and Awards
    Overall Deal of the Year — Economic Master Issuer 2020-1
    GlobalCapital, June 02, 2021
    Looking through the votes for RMBS deal of the year, GlobalCapital saw this deal lagging behind issues from Crédit Immobilier de France Development and LendInvest, both bold executions as the pandemic closed in, and triumphs for the syndicate and treasury teams involved.
  • Euro_securitization_report
    Polls and Awards
    ABS Issuer of the Year — Santander Consumer Bank AG, ABS Deal of the Year — SC Germany Consumer 2020-1
    GlobalCapital, June 02, 2021
    Santander Consumer Bank AG is a relative veteran as an issuer in the securitization market but it is still pushing boundaries. With securitization a central part of its funding – and capital management – plans, a focus on the product across the firm and an experienced team, the bank delivered our ABS Issue of the Year, the largest cash risk transfer deal in the public market, and also wins our ABS Issuer of the Year accolade.
  • Euro_securitization_report
    Polls and Awards
    Outstanding Contribution to Securitization — Rob Ford
    GlobalCapital, June 02, 2021
    This man’s passion for securitization runs deep — whether it’s calling a tune to the Global ABS conference, evangelism to sceptical regulators, or building a pioneering fixed income boutique out of the ashes of 2008, Rob Ford has remained at the centre of the market since its inception.
  • Euro_securitization_report
    Polls and Awards
    RMBS Deal of the Year — Harmony French Home Loans 2020-1, CMBS Deal of the Year — River Green Finance 2020
    GlobalCapital, June 02, 2021
    Two strong themes emerged from an extraordinary year for the securitization market in 2020 and both were recognised by voters in the RMBS and CMBS deal categories.
  • Euro_securitization_report
    Polls and Awards
    Securitization Rating Agency of the Year — Moody’s Investors Service
    GlobalCapital, June 02, 2021
    The Covid-19 pandemic presented a raft of new challenges for rating securitizations, as issuers, investors and servicers struggled to understand not just how underlying asset classes would cope but the short- and longer-term implications on cashflows as well as credit risk. Moody’s used the breadth and depth of its global franchise to provide consistent guidance and found new ways to reach out to the market and is our Securitization Rating Agency of the Year 2021.
  • Euro_securitization_report
    Polls and Awards
    Best Securitization Bank of the Year — BNP Paribas
    GlobalCapital, June 02, 2021
    The story of BNP Paribas’s securitization business has been told before, but it’s still a remarkable turnaround.
  • securitization awards 575 375
    Polls and Awards
    European Securitization Awards Winners 2021
    GlobalCapital, June 02, 2021
    GlobalCapital is delighted to reveal the winners of its 2021 European Securitization Awards, where we seek to recognise the most notable and innovative deals, banks and market participants of 2020.
  • Euro_securitization_report
    Polls and Awards
    CLO Investor of the Year — Junior/Mezz — Ardesia (ISP Group)
    GlobalCapital, June 02, 2021
    Financial services boutique ISP Group launched its debut European CLO Opportunity Fund during the early spring market turmoil last year. Since then the Ardesia fund has proven its flexibility, recycling risk as the markets moved through panic, recovery and stability modes to deliver a 40%-plus return.
