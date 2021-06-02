Euro Securitization Awards

Regulatory pressure has led to over €70bn of non-performing loan transactions from Italian lenders during the last few years, shaking up the servicing business. Prelios has been at the front of the pack from the start and is our Servicer of the Year, after a 2020 in which it began the industrialisation of unlikely-to-pay servicing, built out the first Italian non-performing exposures digital marketplace, and delivered market-leading financial performance.