US companies light up Europe's bond market as exchanges revise IPO playbook

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayArthur Bautzer
November 07, 2025 06:06 pm

◆ Why Europe's corporate bond market is on a roll ◆ Reverse Yankees, hot hybrids and huge size with more to come ◆ Europe's stock exchanges' attempts to drum up more IPOs

Alphabet set created with broken pieces of vintage car license plates

Market participants had expected this week to be a busy one for euro and sterling investment grade corporate bond issuance. But the volume of business that was done exceeded all expectations.

With jumbo deals from the likes of Alphabet to successful offerings from less common credits like Brisbane Airport, benchmark issuance this week was almost four times the volume of the weekly average for the rest of this year. We examined why and discussed the factors that will keep the deal spree going deep into November.

Within that sector were also some notable hybrid deals in euros for US companies. We inspected these and divulged what is driving this market.

We also looked into what different European stock exchanges, and their regulators, are doing to boost not just the supply of public stock listings but also the demand.

Topics

GlobalCapital PodcastCorporate BondsHybridEquity IPOs
