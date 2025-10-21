European Securitization Awards 2026 – Nominations Open!
GlobalCapital is pleased to announce the launch of its 2026 European Securitization Awards
The call for nominations for GlobalCapital’s European Securitization Awards 2026 is now open.
Award winners and nominees are decided through a two-stage poll of market participants, canvassing opinion on the deals and institutions that have stood out and made an impact over 2025.
The first stage of the process – the call for nominations – is now open.
This is open to anyone active in the securitization market to put themselves, their colleagues, clients and peers forward to be shortlisted. Using these nominations, the GlobalCapital editorial team will compile a shortlist in each category. This will be published in December and opened to voting by the market to choose the winners. A full list of categories and a summary of the research process can be found below. Full research methodology can be viewed on our Awards Page.
Full details and categories can be found below.
KEY DATES
Nominations open: 21 October 2025
Nominations close: 21 November 2025
Shortlist published and voting opens: 9 December 2025
Voting closes: 16 January 2026
Winners announced: 26 March 2026
If you have any questions regarding the awards process, please contact Ekta Kharat
For queries about commercial opportunities related to the awards, please contact Holly James
POLLED AWARDS – CALL FOR NOMINATIONS
Polled categories make up the vast majority of the European Securitization awards. The call for nominations is open from October 21 and market participants are invited to put themselves, their colleagues, clients and peers forward to be shortlisted. We encourage you to nominate widely outside of your own organisations, but you are also free to nominate you own deals and teams. You are welcome to share the survey link as broadly as you like, but we urge you to avoid ‘block voting’, in which every response form is identical.
Nominations should reflect firm and deal activity for the 2025 calendar year.
If you are nominating your own organisation or deal, we invite you to provide a short submission to support your nomination. This should be a maximum of one side of A4, detailing key accomplishments during the research period in relation to a given category.
Using these nominations, the GlobalCapital editorial team will compile a shortlist in each category. This is down to our discretion, but your nominations are a key part of the decision-making process. Any submissions will be used in aggregate. Our ultimate aim is to compile a representative and credible shortlist in each category.
PITCHED AWARDS
In addition to the polled awards, we have three awards that are pitched: Overall Bank of the Year, Private Securitization of the Year and Overall Deal of the Year. If you would like to pitch, please get in touch with Ekta Kharat, Awards Analyst
Pitches will be held with the editorial team between October and January.
The aim of the pitched awards is to get the most detailed understanding of each bank or transaction and celebrate those that have led the market or brought important innovation in 2025.
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Outstanding Contribution
This award recognises individuals who have made huge contributions to the development of the market over the course of their careers, and who command universal respect among their peers. Previous winners have included Ian Bell of PCS, Laura Coady of Jefferies, Richard Hopkin of AFME, Rob Ford at 24 Asset Management, Max Bronzwaer, of Obvion and PCS, and Alex Batchvarov, at Bank of America.
This is a special award entirely at the discretion of GlobalCapital editorial. However, informal suggestions are welcome — please get in touch with Ekta Kharat if you would like to make a recommendation.
Rising Star
This award recognises an individual under 35 years of age or with less than 15 years of experience in the industry. While the winner of this award will primarily be decided based on the survey, the individualistic nature of this award means that a short submission is particularly welcomed — please get in touch with Ekta Kharat if you would like to make a recommendation.
Market Survey
While we celebrate the brilliant people and institutions in European securitization, we also seek to look ahead.
What comes next? Where will spreads go? Where lie the biggest threats and the greatest opportunities in 2026? As is our journalistic habit, we put these questions to you. Towards the start of this survey, you will have the chance to share your views — anonymously, of course.
We will reveal the results in our Review of the Year in December.
CATEGORIES
ABS Bank of the year
ABS Issuer of the year
ABS Deal of the year
ABS Service Provider of the Year
ABS Law firm of the year
Esoteric ABS Bank of the Year
Esoteric ABS Deal of the Year
Esoteric ABS Issuer of the Year
Esoteric ABS Law Firm of the Year
CMBS Sponsor of the Year
CMBS Arranger of the Year
CMBS Deal of the Year
CMBS Law Firm of the Year
CMBS Service Provider of the Year
Secondary ABS/RMBS Trading House of the Year
RMBS Bank of the Year
RMBS Issuer of the year
RMBS Service Provider of the Year
Specialist RMBS Issuer of the Year
RMBS Deal of the year
RMBS Law firm of the Year
CLO Bank of the Year
CLO Trading house of the Year
CLO Manager of the Year
CLO Deal of the Year
CLO Law firm of the Year
CLO Senior investor of the Year
CLO Mezz investor of the Year
CLO Equity Investor of the Year
CLO Rating agency of the Year
Debut CLO Manager of the Year
CLO Research Firm of the Year
SRT Bank of the Year
SRT Investor of the Year
SRT Deal of the Year
SRT Law Firm of the Year
(Re)insurer of the Year
SRT Service Provider of the Year
SRT Debut Issuer of the Year
ESG Impact SRT Deal of the Year
Debut Issuer of the Year
Portfolio Buyer of the Year
Securitization Senior investor of the Year
Securitization Mezz Investor of the Year
Securitization Research House of the Year
Securitization Rating Agency of the Year
Securitization Advisory Firm of the Year
Data Provider of the Year
SPV Administrator of the Year
Securitized Derivatives House of the Year
Securitization Trustee of the Year
Overall Servicer of the Year
Most Innovative Deal of the Year (brought forward the market the most)
CEE Deal of the Year
Fintech provider of the Year
Law Firm of the Year for Private Deals
Regulatory and compliance technology solution provider of the Year
Securitization Rising Star of the Year
Outstanding contribution to Securitization
ESG Bank of the Year
ESG Issuer of the Year
ESG Deal of the Year
ESG Investor of the Year
ESG Law firm of the Year
ESG Research Firm of the Year
Overall Securitization Bank of the Year
Private Securitization Bank of the Year
Overall Securitization Deal of the Year
Please contact Ekta Kharat to schedule a pitch meeting.