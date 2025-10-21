European Securitization Awards 2026 – Nominations Open!

The call for nominations for GlobalCapital’s European Securitization Awards 2026 is now open.

Award winners and nominees are decided through a two-stage poll of market participants, canvassing opinion on the deals and institutions that have stood out and made an impact over 2025.

The first stage of the process – the call for nominations – is now open.

This is open to anyone active in the securitization market to put themselves, their colleagues, clients and peers forward to be shortlisted. Using these nominations, the GlobalCapital editorial team will compile a shortlist in each category. This will be published in December and opened to voting by the market to choose the winners. A full list of categories and a summary of the research process can be found below. Full research methodology can be viewed on our Awards Page.

Full details and categories can be found below.

KEY DATES

Nominations open: 21 October 2025

Nominations close: 21 November 2025

Shortlist published and voting opens: 9 December 2025

Voting closes: 16 January 2026

Winners announced: 26 March 2026

If you have any questions regarding the awards process, please contact Ekta Kharat

For queries about commercial opportunities related to the awards, please contact Holly James

POLLED AWARDS – CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

Polled categories make up the vast majority of the European Securitization awards. The call for nominations is open from October 21 and market participants are invited to put themselves, their colleagues, clients and peers forward to be shortlisted. We encourage you to nominate widely outside of your own organisations, but you are also free to nominate you own deals and teams. You are welcome to share the survey link as broadly as you like, but we urge you to avoid ‘block voting’, in which every response form is identical.

Nominations should reflect firm and deal activity for the 2025 calendar year.

If you are nominating your own organisation or deal, we invite you to provide a short submission to support your nomination. This should be a maximum of one side of A4, detailing key accomplishments during the research period in relation to a given category.

Using these nominations, the GlobalCapital editorial team will compile a shortlist in each category. This is down to our discretion, but your nominations are a key part of the decision-making process. Any submissions will be used in aggregate. Our ultimate aim is to compile a representative and credible shortlist in each category.

PITCHED AWARDS

In addition to the polled awards, we have three awards that are pitched: Overall Bank of the Year, Private Securitization of the Year and Overall Deal of the Year. If you would like to pitch, please get in touch with Ekta Kharat, Awards Analyst

Pitches will be held with the editorial team between October and January.

The aim of the pitched awards is to get the most detailed understanding of each bank or transaction and celebrate those that have led the market or brought important innovation in 2025.

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Outstanding Contribution

This award recognises individuals who have made huge contributions to the development of the market over the course of their careers, and who command universal respect among their peers. Previous winners have included Ian Bell of PCS, Laura Coady of Jefferies, Richard Hopkin of AFME, Rob Ford at 24 Asset Management, Max Bronzwaer, of Obvion and PCS, and Alex Batchvarov, at Bank of America.

This is a special award entirely at the discretion of GlobalCapital editorial. However, informal suggestions are welcome — please get in touch with Ekta Kharat if you would like to make a recommendation.

Rising Star

This award recognises an individual under 35 years of age or with less than 15 years of experience in the industry. While the winner of this award will primarily be decided based on the survey, the individualistic nature of this award means that a short submission is particularly welcomed — please get in touch with Ekta Kharat if you would like to make a recommendation.

Market Survey

While we celebrate the brilliant people and institutions in European securitization, we also seek to look ahead.

What comes next? Where will spreads go? Where lie the biggest threats and the greatest opportunities in 2026? As is our journalistic habit, we put these questions to you. Towards the start of this survey, you will have the chance to share your views — anonymously, of course.

We will reveal the results in our Review of the Year in December.

CATEGORIES