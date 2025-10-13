GlobalCapital launches its 2025 Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards
Voting now open to decide the market’s leading deals and institutions
GlobalCapital is pleased to announce that the market poll to decide the winners of the 2025 Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards is now open.
Now in their 23rd year, the awards are the only ones dedicated wholly to these markets in EMEA.
These awards are unique in that they are chosen by the market, for the market. Winners are decided based on a poll of market participants, taking into account their opinions on who has really stood out and made an impact over the review period. This means our awards reflect those that the market considers the most impressive deals and market players in each category.
A full list of categories and more details of the Awards can be found below. More information on the Awards, categories, and winners of the 2024 Syndicated Loan Awards can be found on our Awards Page.
KEY DATES
Poll opens: October 13, 2025
Poll closes: November 13, 2024
Shortlist published: December 2024
Winners announced: February/March 2026
AWARD GUIDELINES
GlobalCapital's Syndicated Loan Awards are unique because the winners are chosen by the market. Leading banks, borrowers, investors, lawyers, private debt providers, private equity houses, and service providers are all invited to recognise and vote for the standout loan and private debt deals, as well as the most impressive market participants. The Awards cover the period from November 16, 2024 to November 12, 2025.
Voting runs from October 13 to November 13, 2025.
New categories include Best Bank for Technology Company Finance (to include AI companies), Best Loan Agency House, Investment Grade Lending Deal of the Year and Best Investment Grade Direct Lender.
The poll results will determine the list of nominees, which will be published online and featured in the Review 2025|Outlook 2026 special report in mid-December. Winners will then be revealed live at the awards ceremony in early 2026, celebrating excellence across the syndicated loan market.
If you have any questions regarding the Awards process, please contact Ekta Kharat.
For queries about commercial opportunities related to the Awards, please contact our sales team.
CATEGORIES
-
Deal of the Year
Leveraged Loan of the Year
M&A Loan of the Year
Emerging Market Loan of the Year
Infrastructure Finance Loan of the Year
Renewables Loan of the Year
-
UK and Irish Deal of the Year
French Deal of the Year
German, Swiss and Austrian Deal of the Year
Italian Deal of the Year
Iberian Deal of the Year
Benelux Deal of the Year
Nordic Deal of the Year
Central and Eastern European Deal of the Year
Turkish Deal of the Year
Middle Eastern Deal of the Year
African Deal of the Year
Asia Pacific Deal of the Year
-
Loan House of the Year
Best Arranger of Leveraged Loans
Best Arranger of M&A Loans
Best Arranger of Project Finance Loans
Best Arranger of Trade Finance Loans
Best Arranger of Mid-cap Loans
Best Arranger of Infrastructure and Renewables Loans
Best Secondary Loans House
Best Bank in Real Estate Finance
Best Bank in Fund Finance
Best Bank for Technology Company Finance (to include AI companies)
Best Loan Agency House
-
Best Arranger of Western European Loans
Best Arranger of UK and Irish Loans
Best Arranger of French Loans
Best Arranger of German, Swiss and Austrian Loans
Best Arranger of Italian Loans
Best Arranger of Iberian Loans
Best Arranger of Benelux Loans
Best Arranger of Nordic Loans
Best Arranger of Central and Eastern European Loans
Best Arranger of Turkish Loans
Best Arranger of Middle Eastern Loans
Best Arranger of African Loans
Best Arranger of Asia-Pacific Loans
-
CEEMEA Sustainability-Linked Loan of the Year
Western European Investment Grade Sustainability- Linked Loan of the Year
Sustainability-Linked Leveraged Loan of the Year
Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in Western Europe
Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in CEEMEA
Best Private Equity House Issuer of Green and ESG-Linked Loans
Most Impressive Law Firm for ESG
Best Investor in Sustainability-Linked Loans
-
Investment Grade Direct Lending Deal of the Year
Direct Lending Deal of the Year
Mid-Market Direct Lending Deal of the Year
Schuldschein of the Year
International Schuldschein of the Year
Best Arranger of Schuldscheine
Best Arranger of International Schuldscheine
Best Schuldschein Law Firm
US Private Placement of the Year
US Private Placement Agent of the Year
-
Best Institutional Lender in Syndicated Loans
Best Direct Lending Firm
Best Real Estate Direct Lender
Best Institutional Provider of Fund Finance
Best Subordinated Debt Investor
Best Distressed Loan Investor
Best Investment Grade Direct Lender
-
Best Corporate Finance Adviser
Best Debt Restructuring Adviser
Best Law Firm for Syndicated Loans
Best Law Firm for Private Debt
Technology Provider of the Year for Loan Syndications
Technology Provider of the Year for Loan Agency and Back Office