GlobalCapital launches its 2025 Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards

© 2025 GlobalCapital, Derivia Intelligence Limited, company number 15235970, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX. Part of the Delinian group. All rights reserved.

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings
Polls and Awards

GlobalCapital launches its 2025 Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards

GlobalCapital
October 13, 2025 12:37 pm
Loan Awards - launch article creative, voting open.png

Voting now open to decide the market’s leading deals and institutions

GlobalCapital is pleased to announce that the market poll to decide the winners of the 2025 Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards is now open.

Now in their 23rd year, the awards are the only ones dedicated wholly to these markets in EMEA.

These awards are unique in that they are chosen by the market, for the market. Winners are decided based on a poll of market participants, taking into account their opinions on who has really stood out and made an impact over the review period. This means our awards reflect those that the market considers the most impressive deals and market players in each category.

A full list of categories and more details of the Awards can be found below. More information on the Awards, categories, and winners of the 2024 Syndicated Loan Awards can be found on our Awards Page.

VOTE NOW

KEY DATES

Poll opens: October 13, 2025

Poll closes: November 13, 2024

Shortlist published: December 2024

Winners announced: February/March 2026

AWARD GUIDELINES

GlobalCapital's Syndicated Loan Awards are unique because the winners are chosen by the market. Leading banks, borrowers, investors, lawyers, private debt providers, private equity houses, and service providers are all invited to recognise and vote for the standout loan and private debt deals, as well as the most impressive market participants. The Awards cover the period from November 16, 2024 to November 12, 2025.

Voting runs from October 13 to November 13, 2025.

New categories include Best Bank for Technology Company Finance (to include AI companies), Best Loan Agency House, Investment Grade Lending Deal of the Year and Best Investment Grade Direct Lender.

The poll results will determine the list of nominees, which will be published online and featured in the Review 2025|Outlook 2026 special report in mid-December. Winners will then be revealed live at the awards ceremony in early 2026, celebrating excellence across the syndicated loan market.

If you have any questions regarding the Awards process, please contact Ekta Kharat.

For queries about commercial opportunities related to the Awards, please contact our sales team.

VOTE NOW

CATEGORIES

  • Deal Awards

    Deal of the Year

    Leveraged Loan of the Year

    M&A Loan of the Year

    Emerging Market Loan of the Year

    Infrastructure Finance Loan of the Year

    Renewables Loan of the Year

  • Regional Deal Awards

    UK and Irish Deal of the Year

    French Deal of the Year

    German, Swiss and Austrian Deal of the Year

    Italian Deal of the Year

    Iberian Deal of the Year

    Benelux Deal of the Year

    Nordic Deal of the Year

    Central and Eastern European Deal of the Year

    Turkish Deal of the Year

    Middle Eastern Deal of the Year

    African Deal of the Year

    Asia Pacific Deal of the Year

  • Bank Awards

    Loan House of the Year

    Best Arranger of Leveraged Loans

    Best Arranger of M&A Loans

    Best Arranger of Project Finance Loans

    Best Arranger of Trade Finance Loans

    Best Arranger of Mid-cap Loans

    Best Arranger of Infrastructure and Renewables Loans

    Best Secondary Loans House

    Best Bank in Real Estate Finance

    Best Bank in Fund Finance

    Best Bank for Technology Company Finance (to include AI companies)

    Best Loan Agency House

  • Bank Regional Awards

    Best Arranger of Western European Loans

    Best Arranger of UK and Irish Loans

    Best Arranger of French Loans

    Best Arranger of German, Swiss and Austrian Loans

    Best Arranger of Italian Loans

    Best Arranger of Iberian Loans

    Best Arranger of Benelux Loans

    Best Arranger of Nordic Loans

    Best Arranger of Central and Eastern European Loans

    Best Arranger of Turkish Loans

    Best Arranger of Middle Eastern Loans

    Best Arranger of African Loans

    Best Arranger of Asia-Pacific Loans

  • Sustainable Lending Awards

    CEEMEA Sustainability-Linked Loan of the Year

    Western European Investment Grade Sustainability- Linked Loan of the Year

    Sustainability-Linked Leveraged Loan of the Year

    Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in Western Europe

    Best Arranger of Green and ESG-linked Loans in CEEMEA

    Best Private Equity House Issuer of Green and ESG-Linked Loans

    Most Impressive Law Firm for ESG

    Best Investor in Sustainability-Linked Loans

  • Private Debt and Arranger Awards

    Investment Grade Direct Lending Deal of the Year

    Direct Lending Deal of the Year

    Mid-Market Direct Lending Deal of the Year

    Schuldschein of the Year

    International Schuldschein of the Year

    Best Arranger of Schuldscheine

    Best Arranger of International Schuldscheine

    Best Schuldschein Law Firm

    US Private Placement of the Year

    US Private Placement Agent of the Year

  • Institutional Investor and Private Lender Awards

    Best Institutional Lender in Syndicated Loans

    Best Direct Lending Firm

    Best Real Estate Direct Lender

    Best Institutional Provider of Fund Finance

    Best Subordinated Debt Investor

    Best Distressed Loan Investor

    Best Investment Grade Direct Lender

  • Best Advisers, Law Firms and Tech Providers

    Best Corporate Finance Adviser

    Best Debt Restructuring Adviser

    Best Law Firm for Syndicated Loans

    Best Law Firm for Private Debt

    Technology Provider of the Year for Loan Syndications

    Technology Provider of the Year for Loan Agency and Back Office

Topics

Loan AwardsSynd Loans Polls and AwardsAwardsPrivate debtLevFin Leveraged Loans
G
GlobalCapital

Related articles

Gift this article