GlobalCapital launches its 2025 Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards

GlobalCapital is pleased to announce that the market poll to decide the winners of the 2025 Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards is now open.

Now in their 23rd year, the awards are the only ones dedicated wholly to these markets in EMEA.

These awards are unique in that they are chosen by the market, for the market. Winners are decided based on a poll of market participants, taking into account their opinions on who has really stood out and made an impact over the review period. This means our awards reflect those that the market considers the most impressive deals and market players in each category.

A full list of categories and more details of the Awards can be found below. More information on the Awards, categories, and winners of the 2024 Syndicated Loan Awards can be found on our Awards Page.

KEY DATES

Poll opens: October 13, 2025

Poll closes: November 13, 2024

Shortlist published: December 2024

Winners announced: February/March 2026

AWARD GUIDELINES

GlobalCapital's Syndicated Loan Awards are unique because the winners are chosen by the market. Leading banks, borrowers, investors, lawyers, private debt providers, private equity houses, and service providers are all invited to recognise and vote for the standout loan and private debt deals, as well as the most impressive market participants. The Awards cover the period from November 16, 2024 to November 12, 2025.

Voting runs from October 13 to November 13, 2025.

New categories include Best Bank for Technology Company Finance (to include AI companies), Best Loan Agency House, Investment Grade Lending Deal of the Year and Best Investment Grade Direct Lender.

The poll results will determine the list of nominees, which will be published online and featured in the Review 2025|Outlook 2026 special report in mid-December. Winners will then be revealed live at the awards ceremony in early 2026, celebrating excellence across the syndicated loan market.

