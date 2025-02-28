GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),

having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings
GC HEADERS & collage (57).png

The most prestigious awards dedicated
to the international debt capital markets

The GlobalCapital Bond Awards are one of the highlights of the global primary debt capital markets calendar. They are recognised as the only comprehensive Awards for performance in the international bond markets, chosen by the market, for the market.

Uniquely, all of the winners are selected based on a vote by issuers, investment banks, investors and other market participants. This means they reflect the market’s opinion of the borrowers, banks and other players who were most impressive in how they handled markets, overcame challenges and drove innovation.

Key Dates

Save the dates to your calendar and participate in the industry's only awards
programme in which winners are decided through a market poll.

Survey Period

Opens March 4, 2025
Closes April 4, 2025

Shortlist Published

April 16, 2025

Ceremony

June 18, 2025

Survey Rules

The GlobalCapital Bond award nominees are winner are decieded based on a poll of market participants.

The principle of the poll is that borrowers vote for the best banks and bankers, and banks vote for the best borrowers and funding officials. Other market participants can vote for both. No firm can vote for itself. You can find a list of key categories below.

The poll has four parts, for Supranational, Sovereign and Agency (SSA) bonds, Financial Institution (FIG) bonds, Corporate bonds and Emerging Market (EM) bonds. When taking the survey, you will only be shown the sections which pertain to your expertise.

We are not just looking to commend the biggest players, but those that have shown outstanding market acumen, intelligence and innovation.This is your chance to choose the leading institutions and individuals in your market.

The Awards refer to performance from April 1 2024 to March 31 2025.

Rules of the poll:

Honest opinion. Your vote must be your honest opinion. If your chosen candidate does not win, you would rather a deserving candidate did than an undeserving one. Tactical voting, for example for weak candidates, is forbidden. We reserve the right to ask your reasons for your votes.

One vote.In each category, one vote is allowed per institution. Please consult with your colleagues before you submit your vote. It is fine for several colleagues to vote in different categories. As far as possible, please try to coordinate with your colleagues to ensure that only one person from your firm votes in each category. However, if this is not possible, do not worry — GlobalCapital will reconcile any excess votes.

No self-voting. In the Awards for organisations, you may not vote for your own institution, a subsidiary or an affiliate. In the Awards for individuals, you may not vote for employees of your own institution, a subsidiary or an affiliate.

Campaigning forbidden. GlobalCapital will keep your votes anonymous. We ask you to do the same. You may ask market contacts to vote for you, but you may not check that they have actually voted, fill in the poll for them or discuss how you vote with other market participants outside your firm.

Subscribe to the Bond Awards
mailing list

Sign up to receive award updates and news on voting windows,
the shortlist and the winners straight to your inbox

Subscribe to the mailing list

Award Categories

  • SUPRANATIONAL, SOVEREIGN AND AGENCY BOND AWARDS


    SSA BORROWER AWARDS
    SSA FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS
    SSA INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS
    SSA BOND BANKER AWARDS
    SSA INVESTOR, RATING AGENCY, LAW FIRM, SPO PROVIDER AND TECH PLATFORM AWARDS

  • FINANCIAL INSTITUTION BOND AWARDS

    FIG BORROWER AWARDS
    FIG FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS
    FIG BANK AWARDS
    FIG BOND BANKER AWARDS
    FIG INVESTOR, RATING AGENCY, LAW FIRM, SPO PROVIDER AND TECH PLATFORM AWARDS

  • CORPORATE BOND AWARDS

    CORPORATE BORROWER AWARDS
    CORPORATE FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS
    CORPORATE BOND INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS
    CORPORATE BOND BANKER AWARDS
    CORPORATE INVESTOR, RATING AGENCY, LAW FIRM, ADVISER, SPO PROVIDER AND TECH PLATFORM AWARDS

  • EMERGING MARKET BOND AWARDS

    (covering Central and Eastern Europe, Africa and the Middle East)

    EM BORROWER AWARDS
    EM FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS
    EM INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS
    EM BOND BANKER AWARDS
    EM BOND INVESTOR, RATING AGENCY, LAW FIRM, SPO PROVIDER AND TECH PLATFORM AWARDS

Awards process &
Sponsorship enquiries

Speak with a member of our awards team to find out more about the awards process
or to explore a range of sponsorship opportunities tailored to your firm.