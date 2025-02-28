The GlobalCapital Bond award nominees are winner are decieded based on a poll of market participants.

The principle of the poll is that borrowers vote for the best banks and bankers, and banks vote for the best borrowers and funding officials. Other market participants can vote for both. No firm can vote for itself. You can find a list of key categories below.

The poll has four parts, for Supranational, Sovereign and Agency (SSA) bonds, Financial Institution (FIG) bonds, Corporate bonds and Emerging Market (EM) bonds. When taking the survey, you will only be shown the sections which pertain to your expertise.

We are not just looking to commend the biggest players, but those that have shown outstanding market acumen, intelligence and innovation.This is your chance to choose the leading institutions and individuals in your market.

The Awards refer to performance from April 1 2024 to March 31 2025.

Rules of the poll:

Honest opinion. Your vote must be your honest opinion. If your chosen candidate does not win, you would rather a deserving candidate did than an undeserving one. Tactical voting, for example for weak candidates, is forbidden. We reserve the right to ask your reasons for your votes.

One vote.In each category, one vote is allowed per institution. Please consult with your colleagues before you submit your vote. It is fine for several colleagues to vote in different categories. As far as possible, please try to coordinate with your colleagues to ensure that only one person from your firm votes in each category. However, if this is not possible, do not worry — GlobalCapital will reconcile any excess votes.

No self-voting. In the Awards for organisations, you may not vote for your own institution, a subsidiary or an affiliate. In the Awards for individuals, you may not vote for employees of your own institution, a subsidiary or an affiliate.

Campaigning forbidden. GlobalCapital will keep your votes anonymous. We ask you to do the same. You may ask market contacts to vote for you, but you may not check that they have actually voted, fill in the poll for them or discuss how you vote with other market participants outside your firm.