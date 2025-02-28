The most prestigious awards dedicated
to the international debt capital markets
The GlobalCapital Bond Awards are one of the highlights of the global primary debt capital markets calendar. They are recognised as the only comprehensive Awards for performance in the international bond markets, chosen by the market, for the market.
Uniquely, all of the winners are selected based on a vote by issuers, investment banks, investors and other market participants. This means they reflect the market’s opinion of the borrowers, banks and other players who were most impressive in how they handled markets, overcame challenges and drove innovation.
Key Dates
Survey Period
Opens March 4, 2025
Closes April 4, 2025
Shortlist Published
April 16, 2025
Ceremony
June 18, 2025
Award Categories
SSA BORROWER AWARDS
SSA FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS
SSA INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS
SSA BOND BANKER AWARDS
SSA INVESTOR, RATING AGENCY, LAW FIRM, SPO PROVIDER AND TECH PLATFORM AWARDS
FIG BORROWER AWARDS
FIG FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS
FIG BANK AWARDS
FIG BOND BANKER AWARDS
FIG INVESTOR, RATING AGENCY, LAW FIRM, SPO PROVIDER AND TECH PLATFORM AWARDS
CORPORATE BORROWER AWARDS
CORPORATE FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS
CORPORATE BOND INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS
CORPORATE BOND BANKER AWARDS
CORPORATE INVESTOR, RATING AGENCY, LAW FIRM, ADVISER, SPO PROVIDER AND TECH PLATFORM AWARDS
(covering Central and Eastern Europe, Africa and the Middle East)
EM BORROWER AWARDS
EM FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS
EM INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS
EM BOND BANKER AWARDS
EM BOND INVESTOR, RATING AGENCY, LAW FIRM, SPO PROVIDER AND TECH PLATFORM AWARDS
