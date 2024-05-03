Is sustainability-linked finance over and who will run HSBC?
PodcastsGlobalCapital Podcast

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayAna FatiMike TurnerDavid Rothnie
May 03, 2024 03:47 PM

Sustainability-linked bonds lose appeal... ◆ ... as do the loan versions, come to think of it ◆ The favourites to take over from Quinn at HSBC

Canary wharf skyscrapers CBD banking HSBC and financial district Docklands London England UK GB EU Europe

When Enel missed a KPI on its sustainability-linked bonds, it could have marked a moment of maturation for a youthful product but issuance volumes are plummeting.

Meanwhile, the international banks that lend to Turkey's financial institutions seem to prefer to make green loans rather than the sustainability-linked versions they made previously.

We ask what is going on with sustainability-linked products — does all of this signify the last rites for an asset class that was supposedly so well-suited to funding the green transition?

Meanwhile, Noel Quinn caused a surprise this week by announcing his plans to retire from HSBC, where he is chief executive. We look at who might replace him, and we think we've identified a clear favourite.

Topics

GlobalCapital PodcastGreen and Social BondsInvestment Grade LoansEmerging Market LoansSRIResponsible InvestmentBank StrategyHSBCCorporate Bonds
RS
Ralph Sinclair
London Bureau Chief GlobalCapital
Contact
JH
Jon Hay
AF
Ana Fati
Syndicated Loans Reporter
Contact
MT
Mike Turner
DR
David Rothnie

