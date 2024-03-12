GlobalCapital Bond Awards 2024: the poll is open!

GlobalCapital is pleased to launch the process to determine its 2024 Bond Awards, recognised as the only comprehensive Awards for performance in the international bond markets, chosen by the market for the market.

Now in their 17th year, the GlobalCapital Bond Awards are the only Awards dedicated to issuers, investment banks, investors, rating agencies, law firms and advisers in the international bond markets. Uniquely, they are determined by a poll of market participants.

Voters are invited to commend not just the biggest players, but those that have impressed them during the past year by showing outstanding market acumen, intelligence and innovation. This is your chance to choose the leading institutions and individuals in your market.

KEY DATES

Survey opens: March 12 2024

Survey closes: April 12 2024

Winners announced: June 19 2024

METHODOLOGY

The principle of the poll is that banks, borrowers, investors, lawyers and other service providers all vote for most the impressive institutions in the debt capital markets.

The Awards are for performance from April 1 2023 to March 31 2024

Borrowers vote for the best banks and bankers, and banks vote for the best borrowers and funding officials. Other market participants can vote for both. Firms are not permitted to vote for themselves or their affiliates.

The poll is divided into four sections for: Supranational, Sovereign and Agency bonds, Financial Institution bonds, Corporate bonds and Emerging Market bonds.

You will be shown categories depending on your role and expertise, so there is no requirement to complete the entire poll.

A full list of categories and the rules of the poll can be viewed below, and on our Awards Page.

We will keep your votes entirely confidential and ask that you do the same. There should not be any discussion of how you plan to vote, or have voted, with anyone outside your firm. You are welcome to ask market contacts to vote for you, but you are not allowed to check that they have done so or offer any inducements, such as mutual voting.

If you have any questions about the research process, please contact Sophie Astles, Head of Awards & Research

For more information about sponsorship or attending the Awards Dinner, please contact Holly James, Head of Business Development

CATEGORIES

categories Supranational, Sovereign & Agency Bond Awards SSA BORROWER AWARDS Overall Most Impressive SSA Funding Team Most Innovative SSA Issuer Most Impressive SSA Issuer across Multiple Markets Most Impressive SSA Issuer at Using New Bond Market Technology Most Impressive SSA Issuer in Dollars Most Impressive SSA Issuer in Euros Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Team Most Impressive Supranational Funding Team Best Agency Funding Team with an Annual Borrowing Requirement of Over €30bn Best Agency Funding Team with an Annual Borrowing Requirement of Under €30bn Most Impressive State, Regional or Municipal Funding Team Most Impressive Supranational ESG Bond Issuer Most Impressive Government ESG Bond Issuer Most Impressive Agency ESG Bond Issuer Most Impressive Local Government ESG Bond Issuer Most Impressive SSA MTN Issuer SSA FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS (these Awards are for individuals)

Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Official Most Impressive Supranational Funding Official Most Impressive Agency Funding Official Most Impressive State, Regional or Municipal Funding Official Rising Star SSA Funding Official (This Award is for someone with less than 10 years’ capital markets experience) SSA INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS Overall Most Impressive Bank for SSA Bonds Emerging Force in SSA Bonds ( for the bank which has most impressed you by improving its market presence to emerge as a strong player ) Most Impressive Bank for SSA ESG Capital Markets Most Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for SSA Primary Bond Markets Most Impressive SSA Coverage Team Most Impressive Syndicate Team for SSA Bonds Most Impressive SSA House in Euros Most Impressive SSA House in Dollars Most Impressive SSA House in Sterling Most Impressive SSA House in Non-Core Currencies Most Impressive SSA House for the Canadian Market ( This Award is for Canadian dollar SSA issuance, as well as serving Canadian issuers in all currencies ) Most Impressive SSA House for the Japanese Market ( This Award is for yen SSA issuance, as well as serving Japanese issuers in all currencies ) Most Impressive MTN Dealer for SSAs SSA BOND BANKER AWARDS (these Awards are for individuals)

Most Impressive SSA Syndicate Banker Most Impressive SSA Origination Banker Rising Star SSA Banker (This Award is for someone with less than 10 years’ capital markets experience) Most Impressive ESG Investment Banker OTHER MARKET PARTICIPANTS Best Technology Platform for the SSA Primary Bond Market Most Influential Investor in SSA Bonds ( for a firm not an individual ) Best Rating Agency for SSA Bonds Best Law Firm for SSA Bonds Best Second Party Opinion Provider for SSA ESG Bonds

Financial Institution Bond Awards FIG BORROWER AWARDS Most Impressive Financial Institution Borrower Most Innovative Financial Institution Borrower ( This Award is for using diverse or new funding products and techniques, structures, call schedules, investor relations work, ESG activities, etc ) Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Capital Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Senior Unsecured Debt Most Impressive Debut/Returning Financial Institution Unsecured Issuer ( This Award is for a first time issuer or one that has not issued a public unsecured bond for at least five years ) Most Impressive FIG Issuer at Using New Bond Market Technology ( This Award is for using new, innovative improved or updated technology related to the bond markets) Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer at Using Liability Management Most Impressive Financial Institution ESG Bond Issuer Most Impressive Financial Institution MTN Issuer FIG FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS (these Awards are for individuals)

Most Impressive Financial Institution Funding Official Rising Star Financial Institution Funding Official (this Award is for someone with less than 10 years’ capital markets experience) FIG BANK AWARDS these Awards are for investment banks as arrangers and bookrunners of FIG bonds, not for banks as issuers of their own bonds)

Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institution Bonds Emerging Force in Financial Institution Bonds ( for the bank which has most impressed you by improving its market presence to emerge as a strong player ) Most Impressive Syndicate Team for Financial Institution Bonds Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institution Capital and Regulatory Advice (for the bank that has most impressed in bookrunning capital issues and advising clients) Most Impressive Bank for Senior Unsecured Financial Institution Bonds Most Impressive Bank for Insurance Debt Most Impressive Investment Bank for Financial Institution ESG Capital Markets Most Impressive Bank for Liability Management for Financial Institutions Most Impressive FIG House in Euros Most Impressive FIG House in Dollars Most Impressive FIG House in Sterling Most Impressive FIG House in Non-Core Currencies Most Impressive FIG House in Swiss Francs Most Impressive MTN Dealer for Financial Institutions Most Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for FIG Primary Bond Markets Best Secondary Trading House for FIG Bonds FIG BOND BANKER AWARDS (these Awards are for individuals)

Most Impressive FIG Syndicate Banker Rising Star FIG Bond Banker (This Award is for someone with less than 10 years’ capital markets experience) Most Impressive ESG Investment Banker OTHER MARKET PARTICIPANTS Most Influential Investor in Financial Institution Bonds ( for a firm not an individual ) Best Technology Platform for the FIG Primary Bond Market Best Rating Agency for Financial Institution Bonds Best Law Firm for Financial Institution Bonds Best Second Party Opinion Provider for FIG ESG Bonds

Corporate Bond Awards CORPORATE BORROWER AWARDS Most Impressive Corporate Borrower Most Innovative Corporate Borrower Most Impressive Non-European Corporate Borrower in European Currencies Most Impressive Corporate Yankee Bond Issuer Most Impressive Corporate Borrower in Sterling Most Impressive Corporate Borrower in Swiss Francs Most Impressive Corporate Funding Team Most Impressive Corporate Hybrid Capital Issuer Most Impressive Corporate Issuer at Using New Bond Market Technology Best Corporate Issuer at Using Liability Management Most Impressive Debut Corporate Bond Issuer ( This Award is for a company issuing its first ever public bond, not just for entering a new currency ) Most Impressive Corporate Green, Social or Sustainable Bond Issuer ( This Award is for use of proceeds bonds ) Most Impressive Sustainability-Linked Bond Issuer ( This Award is for bonds with financial variation due to the issuer’s ESG performance ) Most Impressive Corporate MTN Issuer CORPORATE FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS (this Award is for an individual)

Most Impressive Corporate Funding Official CORPORATE BOND INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Bonds Emerging Force in Corporate Bonds ( for the bank which has most impressed you by improving its market presence to emerge as a strong player ) Most Impressive Bank in Using New Technology for Corporate Primary Bond Markets Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Euros Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Dollars Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Sterling Most Impressive Syndicate Team for Corporate Bonds Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Hybrid Capital Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Capital Structure Advice Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Ratings Advice Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Liability Management Most Impressive Investment Bank for Corporate ESG Capital Markets and Advice Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Swaps and Other Derivatives Most Impressive Corporate MTN Dealer CORPORATE BOND BANKER AWARDS (these Awards are for individuals)

Most Impressive Corporate Bond Syndicate Banker Most Impressive Corporate Bond Origination Banker Most Impressive ESG Investment Banker OTHER CORPORATE BOND AWARDS Most Influential Investor in Senior Corporate Bonds ( for a firm not an individual ) Most Influential Investor in Hybrid Corporate Bonds ( for a firm not an individual ) Best Debt Advisory Firm for Companies Best Second Party Opinion Provider for Corporate ESG Bonds Best Rating Agency for Corporate Bonds Best Law Firm for Corporate Bonds Best Technology Platform for the Corporate Primary Bond Market

Emerging Market Bond Awards EM BORROWER AWARDS Overall Most Impressive Emerging Markets Issuer Most Impressive Issuer in Central and Eastern Europe Most Impressive Issuer in the Middle East and Africa Most Impressive ESG Bond Issuer in CEEMEA EM FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS (these Awards are for individuals)

Most Impressive Funding Official in Central and Eastern Europe Most Impressive Funding Official in the Middle East and Africa EM INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS (these Awards are for investment banks as arrangers and bookrunners of bonds, not for banks as issuers of their own bonds)

Most Impressive Bank for CEEMEA Bonds Most Impressive Bank for Central and Eastern European Bonds Most Impressive Bank for Middle Eastern and African Bonds Most Impressive Local Bank for Middle Eastern Bonds Most Impressive Bank for ESG Capital Markets in CEEMEA EM BOND BANKER AWARDS (these Awards are for individuals)

Most Impressive CEEMEA Bond Syndicate Banker Most Impressive CEEMEA Bond Origination Banker Rising Star Emerging Markets Bond Banker (This Award is for someone with less than 10 years’ capital markets experience) OTHER MARKET PARTICIPANTS Most Influential Investor in Emerging Market Bonds ( for a firm not an individual, recognising not necessarily those with the most AUM, but those who are communicative with banks, offer substantial feedback on deals and pricing, participate in steering committees etc ) Best Secondary Market Trading Platform for Emerging Market Bonds Best Rating Agency for Emerging Market Bonds Best Law Firm for Emerging Market Bonds Best Second Party Opinion Provider for Emerging Market ESG Bonds



RULES OF THE POLL