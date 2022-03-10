GlobalCapital is pleased to launch its 2022 Derivatives Awards

This year, for the first time, we are running a single research process to cover Europe, Asia and the Americas — combining what were previously our Americas and Global sets of awards. We are also inviting you to put yourselves forward for inclusion in the shortlists from which we will pick the winners.

Please visit our ENTRY PORTAL to make your nominations

We have tried to keep the nomination process as simple and easy as possible. Please either provide a submission, or answer the entry questions, detailing any notable developments over the awards period, which is the previous calendar year (January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021). If you would like to upload a submission you have previously used for other awards, such as the IFLR Awards or Euromoney Awards for Excellence, you are free to do so but please ensure that its relevance to the GlobalCapital Derivatives Awards is clear. You can make your entry here.

Judges will be looking for examples of genuine innovation, business growth and working for the betterment of the derivatives industry, as well as extraordinary effort on behalf of clients. Differentiation is key and your submission should demonstrate how you have stood out from your competitors.

You will also have the opportunity to nominate other entities. These can either be your competitors, or other firms in the derivatives markets who you have encountered and been impressed by over the year — for example, a bank nominating a broker, or a law firm nominating a bank. This is optional, but it is your opportunity to play a role in shaping the awards shortlist. You may provide reasoning for your nominations if you wish.

These submissions will be used to help create the shortlists. Those nominated will then be invited to pitch to win in each category. This year, pitches will be run by Sophie Astles, awards editor, in conjunction with John Anderson.

John’s career spans both journalism and corporate communications. He has managed marketing and communications departments at such banks as Citibank, JPMorgan Chase and Barclays Capital. Starting out an investigative journalist, he has more recently written for GlobalCapital as well as Euromoney and Risk magazines.

For any questions about the awards, please contact Sophie Astles.

For commercial enquiries, please get in touch with Ashley Hofmann, publisher and business development manager.

The nominations process is now open and the key dates are as follows:

Submissions close: April 1

Shortlist published and pitches begin: April 8

Deadline for pitching: June 17

Winners revealed: September

The Categories:

Banks

Equity derivatives house of the year – Europe & Asia

FX Derivatives House of the Year – Europe & Asia

Credit Derivatives House of the Year – Europe & Asia

Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year – Europe & Asia

Structured Products House of the Year – Europe & Asia

Commodity derivatives bank of the year – Europe & Asia

Research & Strategy House of the Year – Europe & Asia

Clearing Bank of the Year – Europe & Asia

Custodian Bank of the Year *NEW*

Canada Derivatives House of the Year

Latin America Derivatives House of the Year

Americas Equity Derivatives House of the Year

Americas Credit Derivatives House of the Year

Americas FX Derivatives House of the Year

Americas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year

Americas Structured Products House of the Year

Americas Commodity derivatives bank of the year *NEW*

Americas Research and Strategy House of the Year

Americas Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year

Americas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year

Service Providers

Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year – Europe & Asia

Americas Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year

Hedge Fund of the Year

Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year – Europe & Asia

Americas Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year

Global Risk Management Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year

Regulatory Solutions provider of the Year

Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year

OTC trading venue of the Year

Optimisation Service of the Year – Europe & Asia

Americas Optimisation Service of the Year

Derivatives Clearing House of the Year – Europe & Asia

Americas Derivatives Clearing House of the Year

Placement Agent of the Year

Americas Swap Execution Facility of the Year

Derivatives technology provider of the Year *NEW*

Crypto derivatives service provider of the Year *NEW*

Weather derivatives service provider of the Year *NEW*

Brokers

Equity Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia

Americas Equity Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

FX Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia

Americas FX Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

Interest Rate Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia

Americas Interest Rate Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

Credit Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia

Americas Credit Derivatives Interdealer Broker of the Year

Law Firms

European Law Firm of the Year

Asia Pacific Law Firm of the Year

US Law Firm of the Year

Canada Law Firm of the Year

Exchanges

Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year

European Derivatives Exchange of the Year

Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year

Americas Derivatives Exchange of the Year

We will also be awarding Derivatives House of the Year for the Americas, Europe & Asia, and globally, as well as an Americas Law Firm of the Year, a Global Law Firm of the Year, Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia and Americas Interdealer Broker of the Year. However, these are no longer pitched categories and will be instead be based on an institution’s performance across other categories.

We expect ESG to be a key focus in this year's entries and will be looking for ways to recognise excellence in this area throughout our research process.

Outstanding Achievement Award

We will also be awarding an Outstanding Achievement award to recognise an individual who has made a huge contribution to the development of the market and who commands universal respect among their peers.

