GlobalCapital Bond Awards: voting extended
GlobalCapital is conducting its annual poll to determine its Bond Awards 2021. The voting deadline has been extended until April 22, so we invite readers who have not voted yet to do so in the coming week.
The GlobalCapital Bond Awards 2021 commend achievement in the international bond markets from July 2020 to March 2021. Starting this year, they also incorporate our Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Awards (SRI Awards).
This is your chance to choose the issuers, investment banks, investors and other market participants you believe have contributed with most creativity and dedication to making the bond markets thrive and developing them in new ways.
We believe this is a valuable way for the market to communicate internally and acknowledge the most impressive contributions to its working.
A full list of the Awards categories is below:
Supranational, Sovereign and Agency Bonds
SSA INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS
Most Impressive Bank for SSA Bonds
Coming Force in SSA Bonds
(this Award is for the bank whose presence in the market has strengthened most impressively)
Most Impressive Investment Bank for SSA Green/SRI Capital Markets
Most Impressive SSA Coverage Team
Most Impressive Syndicate Team for SSA Bonds
Most Impressive SSA House in Euros
Most Impressive SSA House in Dollars
Most Impressive SSA House in Sterling
Most Impressive SSA House in Non-Core Currencies
(Australian dollars, Nordic currencies etc)
Most Impressive SSA House for the Canadian Market
(includes Canadian dollar bonds for any issuer and Canadian issuers in any currency)
Most Impressive SSA House for the Japanese Market
(includes yen bonds for any issuer and Japanese issuers in any currency)
Most Impressive MTN Dealer for SSAs
Most Impressive SSA House for Post-Libor Solutions
SSA BOND BANKER AWARDS
Most Impressive SSA Origination Banker
Most Impressive SSA Syndicate Banker
Rising Star SSA Bond Banker
(this award is for an individual with less than 10 years’ investment banking experience)
Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Banker
SSA BORROWER AWARDS
Overall Most Impressive SSA Funding Team
Most Innovative SSA Issuer
Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Team
Most Impressive Supranational Funding Team
Best Explicitly Guaranteed Agency Funding Team
Best Implicitly Guaranteed Agency Funding Team
Most Impressive State, Regional or Municipal Funding Team
Most Impressive Supranational Green/SRI Bond Issuer
Most Impressive Government Green/SRI Bond Issuer
Most Impressive Agency Green/SRI Bond Issuer
Most Impressive Local Government Green/SRI Bond Issuer
Most Impressive SSA MTN Issuer
Most Impressive Issuer for Post-Libor Solutions
SSA FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS
Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Official
Most Impressive Supranational Funding Official
Most Impressive Agency Funding Official
OTHER SSA AWARDS
Most Influential Investor in SSA Bonds
(This award is for a firm.)
Best Law Firm for SSA Bonds
Best SSA Bond Trading Platform
Best Fintech for SSA Primary Market Operations
Financial Institution Bonds
FINANCIAL INSTITUTION INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS
Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institutions Bonds
Coming Force in Financial Institutions Bonds
Most Impressive Financial Institutions Coverage Team
Most Impressive Syndicate Team for Financial Institutions
Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institutions Capital
Most Impressive Bank for Senior Unsecured Financial Institutions Debt
Most Impressive Bank for Insurance Debt
Most Impressive Investment Bank for Financial Institution Green/SRI Capital Markets
Most Impressive Bank for Regulatory Advice for Financial Institutions
Most Impressive Bank for Liability Management for Financial Institutions
Most Impressive MTN Dealer for Financial Institutions
Most Impressive FIG House in Euros
Most Impressive FIG House in Dollars
Most Impressive FIG House in Sterling
Most Impressive FIG House in Yen
Most Impressive FIG House in Niche Currencies
FINANCIAL INSTITUTION BANKER AWARDS
Most Impressive FIG Origination Banker
Most Impressive FIG Syndicate Banker
Rising Star FIG Bond Banker
Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Banker
FINANCIAL INSTITUTION BORROWER AWARDS
Most Impressive Financial Institution Borrower
Most Innovative Financial Institution Borrower
Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Capital
Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Senior Unsecured Debt
Most Impressive Debut or Return after Long Absence Financial Institution Issuer
Most Impressive Financial Institution Green/SRI Bond Issuer
Most Impressive Financial Institution MTN Issuer
FINANCIAL INSTITUTION FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS
Most Impressive Financial Institution Funding Official
Rising Star Financial Institution Funding Official
OTHER FINANCIAL INSTITUTION AWARDS
Most Influential Investor in Financial Institution Bonds
Best Rating Agency for Financial Institution Bonds
Best Law Firm for Financial Institution Bonds
Corporate Bonds
CORPORATE BOND INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS
Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Bonds
Coming Force in Corporate Bonds
Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Euros
Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Dollars
Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Sterling
Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Swiss Francs
Most Impressive Investment Bank for Corporate Green/SRI Capital Markets
Most Impressive Investment Bank for Sustainability-Linked Finance
Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Swaps and Other Derivatives
Bank Most Willing to Underwrite Corporate Bonds
Best Provider of Secondary Liquidity for Corporate Bonds
Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Hybrid Capital
Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Liability Management
Most Impressive MTN Dealer for Corporate Bonds
Most Impressive Corporate Coverage Team
Most Impressive Syndicate Team for Corporate Bonds
CORPORATE BOND BANKER AWARDS
Most Impressive Corporate Debt Capital Markets Banker
Most Impressive Corporate Bond Syndicate Banker
Rising Star Corporate Bond Banker
Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Banker
CORPORATE BORROWER AWARDS
Most Impressive Corporate Borrower
Most Impressive Corporate Funding Comeback after Covid-19 Pandemic
Most Impressive Non-European Corporate Borrower in European Currencies
Most Innovative Corporate Borrower
Most Impressive Corporate Hybrid Capital Issuer
Best Corporate Issuer at using Liability Management
Most Impressive Debut Corporate Bond Issuer
Most Impressive Corporate Green/SRI Bond Issuer
Most Impressive Sustainability-Linked Bond issuer
Most Impressive Corporate MTN Issuer
Most Impressive Corporate Funding Team
CORPORATE FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARD
Most Impressive Corporate Funding Official
OTHER CORPORATE BOND AWARDS
Best Debt Advisory Firm for Corporate Bonds
Most Influential Investor in Corporate Bonds
Best Rating Agency for Corporate Bonds
Best Law Firm for Corporate Bonds
Emerging Market Bonds
EM BOND INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS
Most Impressive Bank for CEE Bonds
Most Impressive Bank for Russian, CIS and former CIS Bonds
Most Impressive Bank for Middle Eastern Bonds
Most Impressive Bank for African Bonds
Most Impressive Bank for Latin American Bonds
Most Impressive Local Bank for CEE Bonds
Most Impressive Local Bank for Middle Eastern Bonds
Most Impressive Local Bank for African Bonds
Most Impressive Local Bank for Latin American Bonds
Most Impressive Investment Bank for CEEMEA Green/SRI Capital Markets
Most Impressive Investment Bank for Latin American Green/SRI Capital Markets
EM BOND BANKER AWARDS
Most Impressive Emerging Market Origination Banker
Most Impressive Emerging Market Syndicate Banker
Rising Star Emerging Market Bond Banker
Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Banker
EM BORROWER AWARDS
Most Impressive Emerging Market Issuer
Most Impressive CEE Issuer
Most Impressive Russian, CIS and former CIS Issuer
Most Impressive Middle East Sovereign Issuer
Most Impressive Middle East Bank Issuer
Most Impressive Middle East Corporate Issuer
Most Impressive African Issuer
Most Impressive CEEMEA Green/SRI Bond Issuer
Most Impressive Latin American Sovereign Issuer
Most Impressive Latin American Bank Issuer
Most Impressive Latin American Corporate Issuer
Most Impressive Latin American Green/SRI Debt Issuer
Most Impressive Emerging Market Debut Issuer
(this Award is for an issuer that has issued bonds for the first time, not an established issuer that has entered a new market)
EM FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS
Most Impressive CEE Funding Official
Most Impressive Middle East Funding Official
Most Impressive African Funding Official
Most Impressive Latin American Funding Official
OTHER EM AWARDS
Best Rating Agency for Emerging Market Bonds
Best Law Firm for Emerging Market Bonds
CROSS-ASSET SRI ISSUERS
Overall Most Impressive Green/SRI Bond Issuer
Most Impressive Social or Sustainability Bond Issuer
Most Impressive Green/SRI Bond Funding Official
Best-Designed Green/SRI Debt Framework
Best Green/SRI Issuer for Post-Deal or Impact Reporting
GENERAL SRI AWARDS
Most Influential Champion of the Green, Social and Sustainable Finance Market
Most Valuable Innovation for the Green Finance Market
Most Valuable Innovation for the Social and Sustainability Finance Market
Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Firm
Most Impressive Green/SRI Investor
Most Impressive Second Opinion Provider or Rating Agency
Most Impressive Environmental Impact Consultant
Best Green/SRI Law Firm