GlobalCapital Bond Awards: voting extended

The GlobalCapital Bond Awards 2021 commend achievement in the international bond markets from July 2020 to March 2021. Starting this year, they also incorporate our Sustainable and Responsible Capital Markets Awards (SRI Awards).

This is your chance to choose the issuers, investment banks, investors and other market participants you believe have contributed with most creativity and dedication to making the bond markets thrive and developing them in new ways.

We believe this is a valuable way for the market to communicate internally and acknowledge the most impressive contributions to its working.

We would be most grateful to you for your supporting our Awards, by voting online here:

Supranational, Sovereign and Agency Bonds

SSA INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS

Most Impressive Bank for SSA Bonds

Coming Force in SSA Bonds

(this Award is for the bank whose presence in the market has strengthened most impressively)

Most Impressive Investment Bank for SSA Green/SRI Capital Markets

Most Impressive SSA Coverage Team

Most Impressive Syndicate Team for SSA Bonds

Most Impressive SSA House in Euros

Most Impressive SSA House in Dollars

Most Impressive SSA House in Sterling

Most Impressive SSA House in Non-Core Currencies

(Australian dollars, Nordic currencies etc)

Most Impressive SSA House for the Canadian Market

(includes Canadian dollar bonds for any issuer and Canadian issuers in any currency)

Most Impressive SSA House for the Japanese Market

(includes yen bonds for any issuer and Japanese issuers in any currency)

Most Impressive MTN Dealer for SSAs

Most Impressive SSA House for Post-Libor Solutions

SSA BOND BANKER AWARDS

Most Impressive SSA Origination Banker

Most Impressive SSA Syndicate Banker

Rising Star SSA Bond Banker

(this award is for an individual with less than 10 years’ investment banking experience)

Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Banker

SSA BORROWER AWARDS

Overall Most Impressive SSA Funding Team

Most Innovative SSA Issuer

Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Team

Most Impressive Supranational Funding Team

Best Explicitly Guaranteed Agency Funding Team

Best Implicitly Guaranteed Agency Funding Team

Most Impressive State, Regional or Municipal Funding Team

Most Impressive Supranational Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Most Impressive Government Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Most Impressive Agency Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Most Impressive Local Government Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Most Impressive SSA MTN Issuer

Most Impressive Issuer for Post-Libor Solutions

SSA FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS

Most Impressive Sovereign Funding Official

Most Impressive Supranational Funding Official

Most Impressive Agency Funding Official

OTHER SSA AWARDS

Most Influential Investor in SSA Bonds

(This award is for a firm.)

Best Law Firm for SSA Bonds

Best SSA Bond Trading Platform

Best Fintech for SSA Primary Market Operations

Financial Institution Bonds





FINANCIAL INSTITUTION INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS

Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institutions Bonds

Coming Force in Financial Institutions Bonds

Most Impressive Financial Institutions Coverage Team

Most Impressive Syndicate Team for Financial Institutions

Most Impressive Bank for Financial Institutions Capital

Most Impressive Bank for Senior Unsecured Financial Institutions Debt

Most Impressive Bank for Insurance Debt

Most Impressive Investment Bank for Financial Institution Green/SRI Capital Markets

Most Impressive Bank for Regulatory Advice for Financial Institutions

Most Impressive Bank for Liability Management for Financial Institutions

Most Impressive MTN Dealer for Financial Institutions

Most Impressive FIG House in Euros

Most Impressive FIG House in Dollars

Most Impressive FIG House in Sterling

Most Impressive FIG House in Yen

Most Impressive FIG House in Niche Currencies

FINANCIAL INSTITUTION BANKER AWARDS

Most Impressive FIG Origination Banker

Most Impressive FIG Syndicate Banker

Rising Star FIG Bond Banker

Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Banker

FINANCIAL INSTITUTION BORROWER AWARDS

Most Impressive Financial Institution Borrower

Most Innovative Financial Institution Borrower

Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Capital

Most Impressive Financial Institution Issuer of Senior Unsecured Debt

Most Impressive Debut or Return after Long Absence Financial Institution Issuer

Most Impressive Financial Institution Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Most Impressive Financial Institution MTN Issuer

FINANCIAL INSTITUTION FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS

Most Impressive Financial Institution Funding Official

Rising Star Financial Institution Funding Official

OTHER FINANCIAL INSTITUTION AWARDS

Most Influential Investor in Financial Institution Bonds

Best Rating Agency for Financial Institution Bonds

Best Law Firm for Financial Institution Bonds

Corporate Bonds





CORPORATE BOND INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS

Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Bonds

Coming Force in Corporate Bonds

Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Euros

Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Dollars

Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Sterling

Most Impressive Corporate Bond House in Swiss Francs

Most Impressive Investment Bank for Corporate Green/SRI Capital Markets

Most Impressive Investment Bank for Sustainability-Linked Finance

Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Swaps and Other Derivatives

Bank Most Willing to Underwrite Corporate Bonds

Best Provider of Secondary Liquidity for Corporate Bonds

Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Hybrid Capital

Most Impressive Bank for Corporate Liability Management

Most Impressive MTN Dealer for Corporate Bonds

Most Impressive Corporate Coverage Team

Most Impressive Syndicate Team for Corporate Bonds

CORPORATE BOND BANKER AWARDS

Most Impressive Corporate Debt Capital Markets Banker

Most Impressive Corporate Bond Syndicate Banker

Rising Star Corporate Bond Banker

Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Banker

CORPORATE BORROWER AWARDS

Most Impressive Corporate Borrower

Most Impressive Corporate Funding Comeback after Covid-19 Pandemic

Most Impressive Non-European Corporate Borrower in European Currencies

Most Innovative Corporate Borrower

Most Impressive Corporate Hybrid Capital Issuer

Best Corporate Issuer at using Liability Management

Most Impressive Debut Corporate Bond Issuer

Most Impressive Corporate Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Most Impressive Sustainability-Linked Bond issuer

Most Impressive Corporate MTN Issuer

Most Impressive Corporate Funding Team

CORPORATE FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARD

Most Impressive Corporate Funding Official

OTHER CORPORATE BOND AWARDS

Best Debt Advisory Firm for Corporate Bonds

Most Influential Investor in Corporate Bonds

Best Rating Agency for Corporate Bonds

Best Law Firm for Corporate Bonds

Emerging Market Bonds

EM BOND INVESTMENT BANK AWARDS

(investment banks are invited to vote for the EM investment bank Awards)

Most Impressive Bank for CEE Bonds

Most Impressive Bank for Russian, CIS and former CIS Bonds

Most Impressive Bank for Middle Eastern Bonds

Most Impressive Bank for African Bonds

Most Impressive Bank for Latin American Bonds

Most Impressive Local Bank for CEE Bonds

Most Impressive Local Bank for Middle Eastern Bonds

Most Impressive Local Bank for African Bonds

Most Impressive Local Bank for Latin American Bonds

Most Impressive Investment Bank for CEEMEA Green/SRI Capital Markets

Most Impressive Investment Bank for Latin American Green/SRI Capital Markets

EM BOND BANKER AWARDS

(investment banks are invited to vote for the EM bond banker Awards)

Most Impressive Emerging Market Origination Banker

Most Impressive Emerging Market Syndicate Banker

Rising Star Emerging Market Bond Banker

Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Banker

EM BORROWER AWARDS

Most Impressive Emerging Market Issuer

Most Impressive CEE Issuer

Most Impressive Russian, CIS and former CIS Issuer

Most Impressive Middle East Sovereign Issuer

Most Impressive Middle East Bank Issuer

Most Impressive Middle East Corporate Issuer

Most Impressive African Issuer

Most Impressive CEEMEA Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Most Impressive Latin American Sovereign Issuer

Most Impressive Latin American Bank Issuer

Most Impressive Latin American Corporate Issuer

Most Impressive Latin American Green/SRI Debt Issuer

Most Impressive Emerging Market Debut Issuer

(this Award is for an issuer that has issued bonds for the first time, not an established issuer that has entered a new market)

EM FUNDING OFFICIAL AWARDS

Most Impressive CEE Funding Official

Most Impressive Middle East Funding Official

Most Impressive African Funding Official

Most Impressive Latin American Funding Official

OTHER EM AWARDS

Best Rating Agency for Emerging Market Bonds

Best Law Firm for Emerging Market Bonds

CROSS-ASSET SRI ISSUERS

(investment banks to be sent these to vote on separately, offline)

Overall Most Impressive Green/SRI Bond Issuer

Most Impressive Social or Sustainability Bond Issuer

Most Impressive Green/SRI Bond Funding Official

Best-Designed Green/SRI Debt Framework

Best Green/SRI Issuer for Post-Deal or Impact Reporting

GENERAL SRI AWARDS

(investment banks to be sent these to vote on separately, offline)

Most Influential Champion of the Green, Social and Sustainable Finance Market

Most Valuable Innovation for the Green Finance Market

Most Valuable Innovation for the Social and Sustainability Finance Market

Most Impressive Green/SRI Investment Firm

Most Impressive Green/SRI Investor

Most Impressive Second Opinion Provider or Rating Agency

Most Impressive Environmental Impact Consultant

Best Green/SRI Law Firm