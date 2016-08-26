EI Bank slips in sukuk ahead of busy market
Emirates Islamic Bank (EI Bank) slipped into the market on Tuesday ahead of plenty of expected supply to raise $250m with a tap of its dollar sukuk due 2021.
Emerging markets bankers say that the period leading up to this year’s next Eid holiday, which begins on September 12, is likely to be busy. National Bank of Abu Dhabi
, Burgan Bank and Sharjah Islamic Bank
are all meeting investors this week. Sovereign supply is expected
