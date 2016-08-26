EI Bank slips in sukuk ahead of busy market

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.

Emirates Islamic Bank (EI Bank) slipped into the market on Tuesday ahead of plenty of expected supply to raise $250m with a tap of its dollar sukuk due 2021.

