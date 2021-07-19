United Arab Emirates
First Abu Dhabi Bank has sold its inaugural bond linked to the secured overnight financing rate (Sofr), becoming the first borrower in the United Arab Emirates to do so.
ING has promoted Sebastian Frederiks to become head of wholesale banking for the Middle East.
A bulging pipeline of business is livening up the UAE’s formerly sleepy equity capital markets, after a series of eye-catching transactions in recent weeks following the biggest IPO in the area for almost three years.
Banks wrapped up the $730m-equivalent IPO of Abu Dhabi satellite company Yahsat on Thursday with high levels of demand, particularly from local investors.
Rating: Baa3/BBB-/—
The IPO of Al Yah Satellite Communications Co, the Abu Dhabi satellite company, is covered throughout the initial price range, on a 30% deal size, according to sources close to the deal.
The Emirate of Sharjah is returning to the international bond market just months after its last visit, but this time marketing a sukuk that will place it among the ranks of major emerging market issuers — both sovereign and corporate — to have raised cash at competitive levels recently with the Sharia-compliant instrument.
Emaar Properties, the UAE-based luxury real estate developer, was planning to sell a dollar sukuk on Tuesday. It followed a string of emerging market Sharia-compliant trades in recent weeks that have been absorbed by a hungry investor base.
The IPO of Yahsat, the Abu Dhabi satellite company, will be the largest flotation in the United Arab Emirates for almost four years, according to terms published on Sunday.
Yahsat, the satellite company owned by Mubadala, will attempt a listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Market (ADX). The company is seeking to list at a time when the European IPO market is difficult, but there is hope that strong local interest and emerging market equity investors will see the deal across the line.
An undisclosed shareholder has sold Dh1.1bn ($296m) of stock in Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, one of the UAE’s biggest banking groups, through an accelerated bookbuild.
At least three bank issuers across CEEMEA this week sold bonds of all different varieties. Emirates Development Bank, Ecobank Transnational and Ahli United Bank all tapped investors for dollar bonds.