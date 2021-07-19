All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

United Arab Emirates

Load More

Most Read

  1. Equity IPOs
    More IPOs expected in UAE as privatisation progresses
    July 15, 2021
  2. Emerging Market Loans
    DAE takes $300m in Chinese loan deal
    January 21, 2020
  3. LevFin Leveraged Loans
    Vivalto Sante announces loans for Mubadala LBO
    December 07, 2015
  4. EM Middle East
    Taqa tees up more Abu Dhabi corporate supply
    June 07, 2016
  5. EM Middle East
    Taqa braves volatility with dual deal but no sign of Ooredoo
    June 14, 2016
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree