Manitoba meets appetite with long yen clip

Citi and ScotiaBank dealt the trade on August 19 following a reverse enquiry. The paper carries a 0.7% coupon and was priced at par.
The low yield environment in euros and yen has made long dated assets attractive.“There’s appetite for long dated paper,” said a banker close to the ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please call Mark Goodes on +44 (0)20 7779 8605 or email mark.goodes@globalcapital.com to discuss your requirements.