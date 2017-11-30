Variation margin relief on forwards arrives, but anxiety persists

Last Friday, the European supervisory authorities (ESAs) announced that they would review the additional risks that posting daily variation margin could cause non-institutions that use physically settled FX forwards. After review, the ESAs will submit their draft amendments to the European Commission within one month.While welcomed by ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.