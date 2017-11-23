Shandong Trust, Nissin Foods keep HK IPO market busy

Shandong International Trust and Nissin Foods Co launched their flotations on Monday, with both covered on the first day of their bookbuilds.Shandong Trust is looking for HK$3.5bn ($448.4m). Sponsors and global co-ordinators BoCom International, CCB International and Haitong International are pitching the 647.1m shares in the deal ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.