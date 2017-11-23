Watermark
Go to Global edition

Shandong Trust, Nissin Foods keep HK IPO market busy

One of the last batches of the year’s Hong Kong IPOs kept the market busy this week, even as investors started to wind down for the holidays.

  • By John Loh
  • 12:00 PM

Shandong International Trust and Nissin Foods Co launched their flotations on Monday, with both covered on the first day of their bookbuilds.

Shandong Trust is looking for HK$3.5bn ($448.4m). Sponsors and global co-ordinators BoCom International, CCB International and Haitong International are pitching the 647.1m shares in the deal ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.62
2 CITIC Securities 21.06
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.72
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.18
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.56

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 14,387.19 80 5.91%
2 UBS 14,083.93 86 5.79%
3 Goldman Sachs 10,904.09 56 4.48%
4 Morgan Stanley 10,623.43 56 4.36%
5 China International Capital Corp Ltd 10,077.47 51 4.14%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 32,912.11 193 7.93%
2 HSBC 32,861.81 221 7.91%
3 JPMorgan 25,411.96 140 6.12%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 20,655.77 107 4.97%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 17,847.61 134 4.30%

Asian polls & awards