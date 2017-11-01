Hochtief rustles up loan for Abertis buy

Commerzbank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Mizuho and Société Générale are bookrunners.
The other banks include both international and German ones.
There was over 65% oversubscription, according to Hochtief.The German construction firm announced the €19bn acquisition bid in October, a few months after the Italian company Atlantia had offered ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.