Hochtief rustles up loan for Abertis buy

Some 17 banks have pledged roughly €15bn in a bridge loan to support Hochtief's bid for Abertis, the Spanish toll road operator.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 04:15 PM

Commerzbank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Mizuho and Société Générale are bookrunners.

The other banks include both international and German ones.

There was over 65% oversubscription, according to Hochtief.

The German construction firm announced the €19bn acquisition bid in October, a few months after the Italian company Atlantia had offered ...

