Watermark
Go to Asia edition

EDC brings back no-grow language for dollar threes

Export Development Canada is out with a three year dollar global that carries no-grow language — a tactic the agency once used frequently but dropped from its other benchmarks this year.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 20 Nov 2017

Leads Barclays, CIBC Capital Markets, HSBC and TD Securities on Monday circulated initial price thoughts of mid-swaps flat area for the no-grow $1bn November 2020, which is set to be priced on Tuesday.

EDC’s other two benchmarks this year were a $1.25bn three year in ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 18,481.15 26 8.95%
2 HSBC 16,094.53 24 7.80%
3 BNP Paribas 15,919.65 22 7.71%
4 Barclays 15,034.43 23 7.28%
5 Goldman Sachs 14,733.99 25 7.14%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 53,381.13 125 12.09%
2 Citi 49,764.15 128 11.27%
3 HSBC 34,695.08 84 7.86%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 33,616.38 101 7.61%
5 Deutsche Bank 29,250.35 70 6.62%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 33,639.57 107 7.23%
2 UniCredit 32,850.81 112 7.06%
3 Barclays 31,876.57 76 6.85%
4 Goldman Sachs 31,731.55 86 6.82%
5 BNP Paribas 31,052.89 65 6.68%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 93,202.80 530 7.39%
2 Citi 91,849.49 314 7.28%
3 HSBC 79,651.84 284 6.32%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 65,375.79 208 5.18%
5 Barclays 65,250.47 203 5.17%