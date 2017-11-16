Deutsche Boerse tees up fixed income ETF options

The options will be available for the iShares USD high yield corporate bond ETF, the iShares JP Morgan USD emerging market bond ETF and the iShares USD corporate bond ETF. iShares is an ETF provider and subsidiary of BlackRock.Eurex said that it had observed “significant end ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.