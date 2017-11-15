Watermark
Go to Asia edition

EU states hit bumps on CCP recovery and resolution

European finance ministers are unlikely to reach a deal on clearing house (CCP) resolution when they meet on December 5, despite commitment from Estonia — which chairs the debate — to close an agreement by year's end.

  • By Jean Comte
  • 15 Nov 2017

Technical work on the file, which the European Commission unveiled a year ago, is quite advanced. According to a document drafted by Estonia, and obtained by GlobalCapital, member states have already reached agreement on more than 30 articles.

But several points remain unresolved. According to documents seen ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 389,623.08 1462 9.00%
2 JPMorgan 356,884.99 1616 8.25%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 343,116.42 1208 7.93%
4 Goldman Sachs 256,791.06 860 5.93%
5 Barclays 252,219.07 986 5.83%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 36,666.53 176 6.47%
2 Deutsche Bank 36,446.27 128 6.43%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 30,861.71 98 5.44%
4 BNP Paribas 30,621.82 184 5.40%
5 UniCredit 24,929.56 170 4.40%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 21,398.51 94 8.83%
2 Morgan Stanley 17,334.42 90 7.15%
3 Citi 16,822.49 103 6.94%
4 UBS 16,643.68 66 6.86%
5 Goldman Sachs 16,184.72 87 6.68%