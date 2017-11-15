EU states hit bumps on CCP recovery and resolution

Technical work on the file, which the European Commission unveiled a year ago, is quite advanced. According to a document drafted by Estonia, and obtained by GlobalCapital, member states have already reached agreement on more than 30 articles.But several points remain unresolved. According to documents seen ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.