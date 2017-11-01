Watermark
Go to Asia edition

DGCX adds Indian blue-chip futures

The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange on Monday announced it had launched 44 Indian single stock futures, giving investors exposure to blue-chip companies.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 11:45 AM

Some of the equity names that have come to the exchange include Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Bank of Baroda and Indian Oil Corporation. The futures will be cash settled, which DGCX hopes will appeal to market participants from the "professional and retail community". 

"We’ve seen volume ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 383,298.35 1431 9.05%
2 JPMorgan 348,167.73 1557 8.22%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 336,393.84 1175 7.95%
4 Goldman Sachs 252,932.90 840 5.97%
5 Barclays 246,213.28 954 5.82%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 35,684.63 123 6.44%
2 HSBC 35,676.76 170 6.43%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 30,449.45 96 5.49%
4 BNP Paribas 29,736.92 179 5.36%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 24,715.52 140 4.46%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 21,340.23 93 8.94%
2 Morgan Stanley 17,167.75 89 7.19%
3 Citi 16,822.49 103 7.05%
4 UBS 16,423.72 65 6.88%
5 Goldman Sachs 15,755.38 85 6.60%