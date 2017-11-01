DGCX adds Indian blue-chip futures

Some of the equity names that have come to the exchange include Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Bank of Baroda and Indian Oil Corporation. The futures will be cash settled, which DGCX hopes will appeal to market participants from the "professional and retail community"."We’ve seen volume ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.