China mulls giving access to tightly held HK stocks
Chinese regulators are considering allowing mainland-based holders of Hong Kong-listed stocks to freely convert shares into H-shares, in a move that could open up swathes of liquidity in the city. Details are limited at this stage, but the decision would be a game changer for issuers and investors in Hong Kong’s equity market, market observers said this week.
H-shares are stocks in companies incorporated in the Chinese mainland but listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. There are 226 H-share firms listed in the city but in many of these, a lot of the equity remains locked up with large mainland shareholders, instead of being offered
...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.