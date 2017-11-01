Nestlé sells third eurodollar of 2017

The issuer’s last four eurodollar deals, dating back to July 2016, have had five year tenors and the latest deal was no different. Lead managers Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities launched the benchmark deal with initial price thoughts of high 40bp over mid-swaps.The ...
