Watermark
Go to Global edition

Yango, Jiayuan lay foundations for bonds

Property developers Yango Group Co and Jiayuan International Group are marketing new dollar bonds on Thursday. The former has opted for a three year, while the latter is choosing to go short with a 364-day deal.

  • By Addison Gong
  • 06:15 AM


Joint global co-ordinators AMTD, Citic CLSA Securities, DBS, Haitong International and UBS released initial price guidance for Yango’s three year Reg S trade at the 7.625% area.

The five firms are also the joint bookrunners and joint lead managers alongside China Citic Bank International, CNCB HK ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Panda Bonds Top Arrangers

Rank Arranger Share % by Volume
Excludes PPs. Click for full table
1 Bank of China (BOC) 28.15
2 CITIC Securities 21.52
3 China CITIC Bank Corp 9.93
4 China Merchants Bank Co 9.38
5 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 7.73

Bookrunners of Asia-Pac (ex-Japan) ECM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CITIC Securities 12,357.04 72 5.71%
2 China Securities Co Ltd 9,847.27 46 4.55%
3 UBS 9,823.15 76 4.54%
4 Goldman Sachs 9,802.51 47 4.53%
5 China International Capital Corp Ltd 9,439.44 48 4.36%

Bookrunners of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) G3 DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 30,165.40 204 8.11%
2 Citi 29,325.83 176 7.89%
3 JPMorgan 23,138.37 132 6.22%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,972.01 97 5.10%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 15,944.90 117 4.29%

Asian polls & awards