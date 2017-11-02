CCCG's Core hits market for debut $150m financing

Set up in 2015, Core describes itself as the “exclusive platform” for its state-owned parent’s overseas real estate business.The borrower has chosen Credit Suisse to arrange the $150m one year financing. The deal offers participants three titles. Arrangers coming in with $20m-$29m make a 35bp fee ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.