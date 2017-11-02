Watermark
Go to Asia edition
SSA

EFSF tipped for long end, Auckland lines up in euros

The European Financial Stability Facility should aim for a bond in the 10 to 12 year part of the curve if it wants to complete its funding for the year next week, according to an SSA syndicate official. Other upcoming euro supply includes Auckland Council.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 02 Nov 2017

A head of SSA DCM also said he was aware of “a few opportunistic, arbitrage type trades” in the currency.

EFSF on Tuesday sent out a request for proposals for its deal window next week and has €2.8bn left to fund this year. Including next week’s window, it ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 18,481.15 26 9.31%
2 HSBC 16,094.53 24 8.11%
3 Barclays 14,722.24 22 7.41%
4 BNP Paribas 14,513.99 21 7.31%
5 Goldman Sachs 13,328.33 24 6.71%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 50,693.92 121 12.06%
2 Citi 48,264.13 121 11.49%
3 HSBC 33,428.00 79 7.96%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 32,445.76 94 7.72%
5 Deutsche Bank 29,187.99 69 6.95%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 32,426.66 95 7.27%
2 UniCredit 32,161.79 106 7.21%
3 Goldman Sachs 31,358.21 82 7.03%
4 BNP Paribas 30,995.02 64 6.95%
5 Barclays 30,182.18 72 6.76%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 90,159.65 304 7.50%
2 JPMorgan 89,027.19 496 7.41%
3 HSBC 77,116.62 264 6.42%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 63,936.31 199 5.32%
5 Deutsche Bank 61,113.54 226 5.09%