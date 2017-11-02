Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Trump picks 'Yellen 2.0' to keep bull market running

Capital markets breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday, as it became clear US president Donald Trump was going to pick Jerome Powell as the next Fed chair — a choice seen as most likely to keep the US equity bull run going, writes Sam Kerr.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 02 Nov 2017

“I think the markets will view his appointment favourably, as he will be viewed as ‘Yellen 2.0’, with a slightly less regulatory bent on the financial services industry than she has been,” said Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Capital Markets in Pittsburgh. 

Trump announced ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 374,350.58 1395 9.17%
2 JPMorgan 332,112.65 1503 8.13%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 325,268.42 1138 7.97%
4 Goldman Sachs 243,502.67 811 5.96%
5 Barclays 239,099.10 925 5.86%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 35,578.55 169 6.54%
2 Deutsche Bank 35,177.03 122 6.47%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 30,449.45 96 5.60%
4 BNP Paribas 28,991.67 176 5.33%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 24,715.52 140 4.54%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 20,899.78 88 9.07%
2 Morgan Stanley 16,672.73 85 7.24%
3 Citi 16,424.53 98 7.13%
4 UBS 15,733.98 61 6.83%
5 Goldman Sachs 14,875.39 81 6.46%