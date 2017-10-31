Watermark
CME Group to launch Bitcoin futures

CME Group intends to launch cash-settled Bitcoin futures in the fourth quarter of 2017, the exchange operator announced on Tuesday.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 31 Oct 2017

The contract will be derived from the CME CF bitcoin reference rate, which aggregates the trade flow of bitcoin exchanges on a daily basis, providing a reference rate for the US dollar price of bitcoin. The last rate quoted was $6066.36 per bitcoin on October 30. 

