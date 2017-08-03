Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Italian builder Salini joins sub-2% elite

Salini Impregilo, the Italian construction firm, printed its new bonds with a coupon under 2% on Thursday, becoming only the third high yield borrower to duck under the 2% hurdle this year.

  • By Victor Jimenez
  • 02:45 PM

On Wednesday, Salini had released initial price thoughts of 2%-2.25% for €400m of seven year senior unsecured notes with expected ratings of BB+ by S&P — at the top of the rating spectrum in the high yield market.

It sold €500m of debt with a 1.75% coupon ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 17,273.45 69 7.07%
2 BNP Paribas 15,748.05 100 6.44%
3 Goldman Sachs 13,736.97 57 5.62%
4 HSBC 12,817.07 84 5.24%
5 Deutsche Bank 12,429.38 73 5.09%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 5,988.32 51 7.70%
2 Goldman Sachs 5,780.41 47 7.43%
3 Deutsche Bank 5,236.76 54 6.74%
4 Credit Suisse 4,633.16 52 5.96%
5 Barclays 4,263.74 37 5.48%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 29,820.93 232 10.57%
2 Citi 23,746.29 188 8.42%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 22,954.16 203 8.14%
4 Goldman Sachs 20,887.87 148 7.41%
5 Barclays 19,256.47 129 6.83%