People news in brief, October 19, 2017

China Minsheng Bank has named Sheau Huei Wang as the new head of syndicated finance, succeeding Foster Lee who left the firm earlier this month.

  • By Addison Gong, Shruti Chaturvedi
  • 12:00 PM

Wang started at the Chinese bank on Tuesday. He was most recently working at Credit Suisse, also in the loan syndications team, according to sources.

Hong Kong-based Wang replaces Lee, who had run the loans division at China Minsheng Bank since mid-2012.

Lee has left the banking industry ...

