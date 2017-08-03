Watermark
Noga draws $2.6bn book for debut bond

Bahrain’s Oil and Gas Holding Company (Noga) had taken books of $2.6bn for its debut 10 year bond on Wednesday, while bankers debated the significance of the spread over the Bahraini sovereign.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 01:00 PM
At the high 7% starting point, the issuer looked to be offering a 150bp pick-up over Bahrain’s curve which was trading in the area of low 6% on Wednesday, according to an EM DCM banker away from the deal. However, a lead banker pointed out that the price ...

