Bahrain

Most Read

  1. Emerging Market Loans
    Bahrain steps up loan activity, following Oman
    July 14, 2016
  2. EM Middle East
    EM traders scramble for cover after Bahrain pull fiasco
    February 18, 2016
  3. EM People and Markets
    Bank ABC expands with senior hires from JP Morgan, StanChart
    June 16, 2016
  4. EM Middle East
    Bahrain plans dual trancher
    September 30, 2015
  5. Emerging Market Loans
    Bank ABC hires two for growing syndicate business
    October 07, 2015
