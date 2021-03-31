Bahrain
Gulf corporates Ooredoo, Nogaholding and Arabian Centres sprung into the bond market this week, defying revived market volatility to raise dollar funding. The string of corporate issuance follows a similar streak from the region’s FIG issuers last week.
Arab Petroleum Investment Corp — the multilateral development bank — held investor calls on Monday for a bond offering, nine months after its previous dollar outing. Although emerging market SSA issuance has been dominated by low rated, high yielding credits since the start of the year, investment grade issuers will begin to trickle in, bankers say.
The Kingdom of Bahrain launched a $2bn triple-tranche bond on Wednesday, the second sovereign trade from the Gulf region this year. Both trades have, somewhat unexpectedly, been done by junk-rated governments.
Turkey and Bahrain took to primary markets to raise bond funding on Tuesday. But the appearance of two high yield credits has not driven unqualified enthusiasm for all borrowers in that asset class.
Rating: B2/B+/B+
The Kingdom of Bahrain, one of only two sub-investment grade sovereigns in the typically highly rated Gulf, tapped investors this week for its second bond of the year. The deal comes just weeks after Bahrain increased its debt ceiling, as Gulf states grapple with the impact of low oil prices and Covid-19 on their spending plans.
Struggling Gulf state Bahrain has fallen further into junk territory, with its budget deficit expected to balloon as a result of an oil price slump and the Covid-19 pandemic. But it is not all gloom, experts said, as bond markets remain wide open for high yield issuance.
The Kingdom of Bahrain moved emerging markets’ bond recovery beyond top tier issuers on Thursday as it printed a $2bn dual tranche dollar trade that raked in $11bn of demand.
The Kingdom of Bahrain has mandated banks to arrange a dual tranche bond transaction that is set to test the depths of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) recovery in EM bond markets.
Bahraini iron pellet producer Bahrain Steel is in discussions with lenders to refinance an existing facility, according to bankers. The deal, some say, is part of a broader trend among emerging market borrowers seeking to secure more attractive conditions.