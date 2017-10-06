Four takers for HDFC Bank’s $500m loan

Axis Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and Standard Chartered were the mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners of the loan and sent invitations for general syndication at the end of July.The trio retained a total of $245.5m, with SBI holding $145.5m, and Axis Bank and Standard ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.